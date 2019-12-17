Booker T Responds to The Revival’s Challenge for a Match With Harlem Heat

The Revival failed to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The New Day on Sunday night at TLC, but by the end of the show fans were still talking about a bizarre encounter Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. During the TLC Kickoff show the pair accused Booker of forgetting about them “just like everyone else” in the company. They then continuously stopped Booker from responding as they demanded he give them his two Hall of Fame rings, then said that he should call up Stevie Ray so the pair could revive Harlem Heat for a match with them.

Booker shrugged off the verbal assault at first, but on the next episode of his podcast he seemed to keep the idea of a Harlem Heat return match going.

“A fight is one thing, a match is something totally different. I think these guys look at me and my brother like we’re two jabronies that ain’t ready to fight,” Booker said (h/t Cageside Seats for transcript). “These guys talking about a match. Me and my brother ain’t off to wrestling nobody right now. But if they talking about a fight? I’m down. I ain’t got time to putting on my trunks and boots and trying to dress up like one of these guys on the roster. I’m a businessman. These guys (are) trying to make a name for themselves, and they trying to do that at the expense of Booker T and Stevie Ray. I ain’t no chump and I ain’t backing out of no fight anytime soon.

“Dawson, Wilder. You want us? You might want to rethink that because you could be about to ruin your careers. I would question myself if I was you two, as far as wanting to wake up a sleeping giant,” he continued. “Think about it.”

Booker and Ray were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team back in April as a member of the Class of 2019. The pair wrestled as a duo from 1989-2000 primarily in WCW, winning the WCW World Tag Team Championships a record 10 times. The pair reunited for one last match in 2015 in Booker’s Reality of Wrestling Promotion, in which the pair won the ROW Tag Team Championships and immediately relinquished them.

Ray last wrestled in August 2017 for ROW, while Booker’s most recent match took place back in January.