WOW Crosses Over with Let's Make A Deal (Exclusive)

The newest episode of Let's Make A Deal is set to get some WOW Superhero power, and we've got a brand new clip from tomorrow's delightful episode right here. As you can watch in the clip above, Let's Make A Deal's Wayne Brady and Tiffany Coyne get in the wrestling spirit, especially Coyne, who delivers a full WOW-style promo before getting a surprise appearance from WOW Women of Wrestling Superheroes Foxxy Fierce and Coach Campanelli. The episode premieres tomorrow and you can find the full clip in the video above.

Coyne decided to embrace the wrestling vibe and deliver a promo on the microphone, and Brady and the audience seemed impressed. Then the hosts welcomed two WOW Superheroes to join in on the fun in Fierce and Campanelli, and you can check out some of the photos of their full appearance below.

(Photo: HIGHEST QUALITY SCREENGRAB AVAIL)

ComicBook.com recently spoke to WOW CEO David McLane, and he had nothing but great things to say about Fierce, who is a recent addition to WOW and has already become a fan favorite.

"Well, Foxxy Fierce is unique in the fact that... She's a graduate, by the way of Howard University, and so is her sister who hopes to join WOW also. And Foxxy's got a college degree, a master's degree, and was seeking something that would be fun, athletic and energetic to get engaged in. So she joined WOW last season and is really coming into her own. The fans have taken to her, and she's just a tremendous person to have involved in WOW."

One of WOW's main goals is to give new stars like Fierce a platform and create a true destination for Women's Wrestling, and McLane is excited about what the future holds and all the talent in the mix.

"There's no doubt about it that we're very fortunate to be able to showcase talent that hasn't been seen, that has been out there in the marketplace, but just not given an opportunity," McLane said. "And it's another great example of combining those that are already out there on the circuit trying to become seen and become great women wrestlers, and those that are homegrown talent of WOW, because WOW's got the only all-female wrestling training school in the entire country here in LA."

(Photo: HIGHEST QUALITY SCREENGRAB AVAIL)

"So it's a blending of both and it's a unique platform, and it's really delivering to the fans that have been asking for better women's wrestling, more women's wrestling, for the past six years. So we're just fortunate enough that we're able to provide that. And Matt, and I don't know if it's been mentioned, but WOW is seen in every television market in the entire country, never in the history of television. Think about that," McLane said.

"Wrestling was one of the first shows. I mean, I'd be hard-pressed to bet against Wrestling and Milton Berle, we're the first two shows on black-and-white TV. And Verne Gagne told me about when the Dupont Network in the early 40s, 50s started with wrestling and fly him out for it. It's on in 210 Markets, and if you go to wowe.com, our website, wowe.com, there's a spot in there to plug in your zip code and it will pop up with their market and what time WOW is on in their market. And that's key. It's never been done nationwide, women's wrestling, ever. And it is now. It's in every market. You got to admit, that is wild," McLane said.

You can watch the new episode of Let's Make A Deal tomorrow on CBS at 2 PM.