WWE’s Charlotte Flair Beats Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania; Becomes NXT Champion

Tonight’s second night of WrestleMania action featured a stacked set of matches, but not just between WWE superstars. It also featured a bit of NXT, courtesy of NXT Champion Rhea Ripley. After accepting Rhea’s challenge and flooring Ripley on her own show, tonight’s contest between the Queen and the NXT Champ was highly anticipated, and it most certainly delivered. Both stars hit with power and speed right from the get-go, but after an incredibly physical match, it was Charlotte Flair who stood tall.

Ripley would attack Charlotte’s back with powerful kicks and punches, while Charlotte would attack Ripley’s knee, something she also did when she bumrushed Ripley on NXT.

The knee attack on Ripley worked, as even when Ripley got off some offense she would have to falter quickly to hold the knee, though she powered through it anyway.

The two kept up the pace, hitting each other with brutal punches and kicks, followed by several submission attempts. At one point though Charlotte locked in a submission that Ripley couldn’t power through, and she would tap to Flair, making Flair the new NXT Champ.

You can find the official description of WrestleMania Night Two below.

“WrestleMania 36 Part 2 starts tonight at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network. Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair battles Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship and John Cena makes his WrestleMania return against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match. Don’t miss WrestleMania Kickoff with expert analysis on Part 2 of this year’s Showcase of the Immortals, tonight beginning at 6 ET / 3 PT.”

Here’s the full card for tonight.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt (Firefly Fun House Match)

Edge vs Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans vs Tamina vs Naomi (WrestleMania Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza

Natalya vs Liv Morgan (Kick-Off Show)

