WWE 2K22's Stand Back DLC Pack is Now Live

WWE 2K22's newest DLC is now live, bringing four new WWE and NXT superstars to the game's extensive roster. Today 2K released the Stand Back Pack, which includes former WWE and WCW Hardcore Champion and former Cruiserweight Champion Hurricane Helms, Stacy Keibler, A-Kid, and former NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee, and you should be able to download the new stars now. Each of the four superstars comes with MyFaction EVO cards, and the pack also includes more MyFaction items, including Booker T EVO card, a Sapphire Seth Rollins card, and four gold Contracts.

In addition to the new superstars, there is also a new collection of FaZe Clan apparel that you can use in Community Creations. The collection features 14 apparel items in total, including men's and women's shirts, jackets, and hats. The DLC should be live on all consoles now, and all four superstars should make your future drafts and matches even more entertaining.

(Photo: 2K)

Other recent additions to 2K22 include Indi Hartwell, Rikishi, Vader, Umaga, Yokozuna, Kacy Catanzaro, The Boogeyman, Cactus Jack, Ilja Dragunov, and Omos. At one point this most recent pack was also supposed to include Lee's former tag partner Nash Carter, but he was removed from the game.

Once Stand Back is out it will be time for the Clowning Around pack later in June, and you can find the remaining DLC releases below.

Stand Back Pack: Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of the new Stand Back Pack? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!