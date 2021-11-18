WWE 2K22 Addresses Virtual Currency

WWE 2K22 revealed some of the big features coming to the game when it hits next year, and that includes some new modes and favorite returning modes. It also will pack in a reworked control scheme and a graphics upgrade, so the time away seems to have really helped. During a briefing from 2K on the new features and modes we also learned how VC (Virtual Currency) will be used in WWE 2K22, and they looked to put some fears to rest by revealing that VC will only come into play in the new MyFaction Mode. They stressed that VC will offer no competitive advantage and will not be a plan to win situation. Items purchasable with VC will also be purchasable through gameplay.

Having a Virtual Currency is pretty common nowadays, but it seems like it won’t be source of contention in WWE 2K22 like it is in some other experiences, at least if it ends up contained to just this use. We’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case, but it looks to be on the right track as of right now.

You can check out a rundown of the other big modes and features coming to WWE 2K22, including the fan-favorite 2K Showcase mode, the new MyFaction mode, and the MyGM mode, below.

• Redesigned Gameplay Engine: The most important change in WWE 2K22 is in the engine itself. Visual Concepts redesigned the gameplay and animation engine from the ground up to make every dive, kickout, and finisher feel as real as if players were sitting ringside at WrestleMania. As soon as players pick up the controller, they’ll feel the difference;

• New Controls: The updated and incredibly intuitive control scheme hits different this year. Configured to ensure that players have more control over every move, in every situation, WWE 2K22is easy to pick up and play, while still allowing for high-skill expression;

• Stunning Graphics: Simply put, WWE 2K22 boasts the best-ever graphics of the WWE 2K franchise. Scanning and animations are executed using the same industry-leading process as Visual Concepts’ NBA 2K franchise and the team overhauled lighting and relit the game from the ground up;

• Immersive Presentation: The most dynamic entry in the series to date will take players out of the crowd and into the ring, creating an authentic WWE feeling throughout the game;

• New WWE 2K Showcase: Players can take a walk down memory lane and relive a legendary WWE Superstar’s most iconic matches and moments;

• MyGM: Players will draft superstars, book matches, manage contracts, and prove they have what it takes to run the most successful brand in sports entertainment;

• MyFACTION: In a franchise-first, the all-new MyFACTION puts players in control of building a legendary faction that rivals the iconic nWo. Players will collect, manage, and upgrade Superstars, with weekly events and regular updates;

• MyRISE: An opportunity for players to experience the journey of a WWE Superstar from the humble beginnings of a Rookie, followed by the fanfare as a Superstar, and then immortalized as a Legend. New storylines will be available for both male and female MyPLAYERs;

• Universe Mode: Universe Mode returns, offering players more control than ever before over brands, PPVs, match results, rivalries, and much more;

• Creation Suite: The Creation Suite is back and better than ever. Players can be themselves or someone/something entirely different, with all sorts of wild options and fantasy elements, then step into the ring at anytime and anywhere in the world.

WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled to release in March of 2022, and the game is expected to hit next-gen consoles and an abundance of other platforms.

What did you think of the approach to VC? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!