New WWE 2K22 Trailer Features First Live Gameplay Footage

2K and Visual Concepts previously revealed that it would be January of 2022 before we saw any big feature reveals or new looks at gameplay for WWE 2K22, but thankfully they had a little surprise in store for fans ahead of the holidays. Today the studio revealed a number of big new details on the upcoming next entry in the franchise, and along with a new trailer running down some of these new features we got our first look at actual gameplay for 2K22. So far the game is looking pretty impressive, and you can check out the new gameplay for yourself in the trailer above.

The new gameplay is first seen early on in the trailer and features Jeff Hardy taking on Kofi Kingston. Here we can see Kingston hitting Hardy with a forearm and then hitting a few kicks on Hardy’s legs before grabbing his head and neck and launching into a hard slam to the mat.

We then see more gameplay in the next sequence (complete with stamina bars at the bottom) in a match between WWE Champion Big E and The Street Profits’ Montez Ford. We see Ford take a swing at Big E but Big E evades.

We then get a few entrances, including Edge and Bayley, and then we see more gameplay thanks to a match between Bobby Lashley and Chad Gable. We get a look at some of the other filled-in bars below the stamina, and you also see a brief pop-up of the new Pin icon, which shows that the pin action is now assigned to the Right Stick. Lashley picks up Gable and hits a monster slam, but we don’t actually see the pin.

While the gameplay sequences are brief, they do give a good sense of what to expect from at least the presentation and in-ring graphics perspective. In January we’ll get a far better and more extended look at the game, which will hopefully include extended gameplay in the ring and deep dives into how the different grappling and pin systems work in 2K22.

WWE 2K22 is currently scheduled to release in March of 2022, and the game is expected to hit next-gen consoles and an abundance of other platforms.

What did you think of the new trailer and gameplay? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!