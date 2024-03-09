WWE 2K24 Fans Discover Kenny Omega's Entrance in the Game

WWE 2K24 includes a stacked roster of WWE Superstars, but it seems an AEW star made it into the mix as well, at least in a way. Twitter user @RyuFromStreetss posted a video that shows Kenny Omega's famous entrance is actually in the game and usable through the creation suite, and it's fittingly titled The Cleaner. The video has the entrance paired with AJ Styles, but as you can see in the post below, the inspiration is clearly Omega, all the way to the finger gun that closes it out. Fans are loving that Omega made his way into the game in some form or fashion, and this is the perfect entrance for the myriad of custom Kenny Omega creations that are going to end up in the game. You can check it out in the post below.

Omega is one of an assortment of wrestlers that fans will be creating in WWE 2K24's creation suite, and as you might expect, AEW stars are incredibly popular creations. Ironically there's also some crossover in officially created playable characters as well, especially when 2K24's DLC rolls around. Fight Forever has Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jade Cargill as playable characters, but Rhodes, Punk, and Cargill have since signed with WWE. Rhodes was this year's cover star and has been playable since 2K23, while Cargill and Punk will be part of 2K24's upcoming DLC packs.

As for Omega, he's been out of action for a while and is recovering from diverticulitis. He already planted the seeds of a comeback feud on Twitch, addressing the debut of Kazuchika Okada, the return of Will Ospreay, and being fired from The Elite, but it might be a minute before he can get back into the ring.

Omega called out Ospreay and Okada. "I will say, after watching Dynamite, and getting a feel of the lay of the land. If I can come back, I feel like I have to. We may never get an environment like that again. I don't know if I would call it fun, more of a responsibility. I have a responsibility to mix it up with these guys that call themselves the best. I used to be that guy and have confidence. Now, instead of being that guy with a chip on his shoulder, now, it's my job to be a gatekeeper. You want to call yourself the best? F--king prove it, b--ch."

You can also check out all of the WWE 2K24 entrances revealed so far right here, and if you want to find out all of the superstar ratings revealed thus far, you can check those out right here. You can also find all of the details on the Standard Edition of the game and the Cody Rhodes-themed pre-order bonus pack below.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S); Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition will receive the Nightmare Family Pack a bonus pack of content including four playable Superstars – two alternate versions of Cody Rhodes (The "Undashing" masked Cody and the flamboyant Stardust), as well as the 1976 version of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, plus one of Dusty's greatest rivals, "Superstar" Billy Graham, all available as playable characters.

What have you thought of WWE 2K24 so far? Let us know in the comments and you can also talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!