Step Up to Roman Reigns and More in WWE 2K24's MyRise Trailer

WWE 2K24 will feature the return of MyRise, which will once again feature two completely unique stories for players to lead their created wrestlers through. These stories will feature a host of WWE talent, and this year will feature several new additions to the voice cast of MyRise, including Roman Reigns, Shotzi, Cody Rhodes, and more. Those superstars will have a major role to play in this year's new entries, titled Unleashed and Undisputed, and you can get a glimpse of the new MyRise stories in 2K's new MyRise trailer. As you can see in the trailer, these stories will put you in the roles of someone leading an independent wrestling company and then someone in WWE looking to step into the void left by Roman Reigns, and you can watch the full trailer below.

80 rewards can be unlocked as you play through both stories, and there are over six hours of original dialogue included. Like in last year's MyRise, players will make choices throughout each story that will impact how their careers will play out in WWE, and you'll run into all sorts of notable names during that journey. You can find the full descriptions for Unleashed and Undisputed below.

"In Unleashed, the women's division experience, players step into the boots of a wrestler who founded the hottest promotion on the indie scene. But when given the opportunity to share her talents on the larger stage of WWE, will she "Unleash" her full potential, or hesitate and hold back?"

"In Undisputed, Roman Reigns follows in the footsteps of The Rock and heads to Hollywood, vacating his championship and leaving big boots to fill for our protagonist. But the "Tribal Chief" won't stay gone for long and doesn't appreciate a pretender to his throne."

You'll also be able to unlock MyRise MyFaction cards from both Undisputed and Unleashed. Undisputed includes cards for Cole Quinn, Chosen, Slade, Tavish, and Xavier Woods' alter ego, Zero.

You can also check out all of the WWE 2K24 entrances revealed so far right here, and if you want to find out all of the superstar ratings revealed thus far, you can check those out right here. You can also find all of the details on the Standard Edition of the game and the Cody Rhodes-themed pre-order bonus pack below.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S); Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition will receive the Nightmare Family Pack a bonus pack of content including four playable Superstars – two alternate versions of Cody Rhodes (The "Undashing" masked Cody and the flamboyant Stardust), as well as the 1976 version of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, plus one of Dusty's greatest rivals, "Superstar" Billy Graham, all available as playable characters.

