Adnan Virk Reviews His First Two Episodes as WWE Raw Commentator

This Monday will mark Adnan Virk's third week as the play-by-play commentator for Monday Night Raw and a lot has already been written about the sports broadcaster's performance in the role. Virk gave a series of interviews late last week about his time on the Red Brand so far, mentioning some of the feedback he's already gotten from both fans and peers.

"One of the great pieces of advice Michael Cole said to me, 'Listen, whatever you do, please don't check social media.' I nodded," Virk said while on Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "He goes, 'I'm serious about this because no one listens, and then they check it.' And either way it's not good. If they say you're great, well, that doesn't matter. If they say you're awful, that also doesn't matter. One man's opinion doesn't matter so don't lose sight of that. What was funny is this. I get home, and I took Michael's advice to heart. And I'm talking my wife. She's goes, 'How'd it go?' I thought I did alright. I made some mistakes. There's some stuff I'd like to get back, but Corey and Byron were great. I think I'll get better. I thought this was good, and I'll only get better by watching it. So I re-watched the whole show. I watched it start to finish. I haven't yet for the second one, but I will just. I go, okay, that was better than I thought. It was worse than I thought, and I think whenever you make a mistake — you'd like to make zero mistakes.

"You want to bat 1,000, but if you make a mistake, don't make the same mistake twice, just learn from it," he added. "My wife starts saying, 'Oh, this person tweeted this. No, I don't want to know this. Why would you tell me this? I called my parents Jimmy. 'How'd it go?' Same thing, some good, some bad. 'Yeah, your dad was checking Twitter,' and I go, for god's sakes. It's amazing to me that when people are looking for feedback, social media, as you and I both know, it's generally a place where people are spewing vitriol."

So far, WWE's lineup for this week's Raw includes a rematch between Drew McIntyre & Braun Strowman vs. T-Bar & Mace and an appearance by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.