WWE Officially Announces Changes to WWE Raw Commentary Team

✖

Reports of WWE shaking up the commentary team for Monday Night Raw popped up throughout WrestleMania 37 weekend, and on Monday the company officially confirmed that MLB Network anchor Adnan Virk has signed a multi-year deal that will make him the play-by-play voice of the Red Brand. The announcement also confirmed that SmackDown commentary Corey Graves will be moving back to Raw and that Samoa Joe has been taken off the desk but has not left the company.

Tom Phillips, who took over as the play-by-play announcer for Raw in January 2020, will remain with the company as the host of 205 Live while working on "special projects for WWE programming on Peacock" and fulfilling his role as Senior Manager of On Air Talent.

"I'm elated to be joining the premier sports-entertainment company in my new role with WWE," Virk told The Athletic in the announcement story. "As a kid who grew up idolizing WWE Hall of Famers like Bret Hart and Ric Flair, the opportunity to call modern legends like Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and so many others alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxton is truly humbling."

When people say what would you tell your younger self...if I could speak about this opportunity with @WWE

10 year old AV would be screaming with glee! https://t.co/5OwwtCnLfF — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) April 12, 2021

Virk will also continue his on-air role with the MLB Network and continue to host his two podcasts, The GM Shuffle and Cinephile.

WWE has seen a number of on-air personalities come and go over the past year with Renee Paquette (Young) and Charly Arnolt (Caruso) both stepping away from the company while Kevin Patrick has joined as a backstage interviewer and host of Raw Talk.

This week's Raw will mark WWE's first appearance inside the WWE ThunderDome's new location at the University of South Florida's Yuengling Center. The show will likely center around the fallout from WrestleMania 37.

Check out the full results from the two-night event below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Riott Squad, Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

Night Two