WWE, AEW Stars Pay Tribute to Jushin Thunder Liger Following His Retirement

Jushin “Thunder” Liger, a pioneer in high-flying pro wrestling, officially retired this weekend following his two matches at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 event. Throughout the weekend, wrestlers from all over the world took to social media with the hashtag “Thank You Liger,” thanking the man for his years in the business. Many of the wrestlers turned out to be current WWE and AEW stars, all of whom had either had the chance to work with Liger or were inspired by his in-ring work. Though he had stints in the WWE, WCW, TNA, CMLL and Ring of Honor, he’s best known for his work as the longest-tenured member of the New Japan roster (1984-2020) and record 11-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.
Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Adam Cole
He is most definitely #Undisputed #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/AeMeHBPgIR— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 4, 2020
Cody Rhodes
#ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/Rqq9JGOnxO— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 3, 2020
SCU
For everything you did to influence and inspire us all, #ThankYouLiger— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 4, 2020
Also, Curry Man says thanks for teaching him English. Wherever he is, I’m sure he appreciates it! pic.twitter.com/QVlYs5GB4h
#ThankYouLiger @Liger_NJPW for an amazing, influential and trend setting career. It was a pleasure every time I had the privilege of competing against you. Also hello to @facdaniels & @EdgeRatedR since they are great brothers pictured in this random motley crew here. pic.twitter.com/8nHxSmADB2— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 4, 2020
Shinsuke Nakamura
Posing like my idol @Liger_NJPW #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/JIR6s8SSXN— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) January 5, 2020
Kenny Omega
View this post on Instagram
Kevin Owens
I once asked Jushin Liger to give me a palm strike backstage at a show we were on for one of my Weekend Escapades videos on YouTube.— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 4, 2020
He hit me so hard that the phone went flying out of my hands and I bled profusely from my mouth after.
He’s the man.#ThankYouLiger
Ricochet
Sweet!!!! https://t.co/JBRCql3LId— WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) January 3, 2020
Kyle O’Reilly
View this post on Instagram
Tommaso Ciampa
View this post on Instagram
Liger has been wrestling for longer than I’ve been alive! Such an incredible career. In PWG’s BOLA 2016, I had the honor and the privilege of sharing the ring with him. The match was a complete once in a lifetime spectacle. Liger is a professional in every sense of the word. He’s not “old school”. He’s “right school”. A man who has evolved with the times. A legend. #ThankYouLiger
Kushida
View this post on Instagram
ライガーさん、お疲れ様でした‼️ #thankyouliger The time shared with you is my treasure.
Chris Jericho (Sort Of)
View this post on Instagram