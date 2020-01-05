WWE

WWE, AEW Stars Pay Tribute to Jushin Thunder Liger Following His Retirement

Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger, a pioneer in high-flying pro wrestling, officially retired this weekend […]

By

Jushin “Thunder” Liger, a pioneer in high-flying pro wrestling, officially retired this weekend following his two matches at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 event. Throughout the weekend, wrestlers from all over the world took to social media with the hashtag “Thank You Liger,” thanking the man for his years in the business. Many of the wrestlers turned out to be current WWE and AEW stars, all of whom had either had the chance to work with Liger or were inspired by his in-ring work. Though he had stints in the WWE, WCW, TNA, CMLL and Ring of Honor, he’s best known for his work as the longest-tenured member of the New Japan roster (1984-2020) and record 11-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Adam Cole

Cody Rhodes

SCU

Shinsuke Nakamura

Kenny Omega

#ThankYouLiger

Kevin Owens

Ricochet

Kyle O’Reilly

Tommaso Ciampa

Kushida

ライガーさん、お疲れ様でした‼️ #thankyouliger The time shared with you is my treasure.

Chris Jericho (Sort Of)

#ThankYouLiger!

