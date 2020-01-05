WWE, AEW Stars Pay Tribute to Jushin Thunder Liger Following His Retirement

Jushin “Thunder” Liger, a pioneer in high-flying pro wrestling, officially retired this weekend following his two matches at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 event. Throughout the weekend, wrestlers from all over the world took to social media with the hashtag “Thank You Liger,” thanking the man for his years in the business. Many of the wrestlers turned out to be current WWE and AEW stars, all of whom had either had the chance to work with Liger or were inspired by his in-ring work. Though he had stints in the WWE, WCW, TNA, CMLL and Ring of Honor, he’s best known for his work as the longest-tenured member of the New Japan roster (1984-2020) and record 11-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adam Cole

Cody Rhodes

SCU

For everything you did to influence and inspire us all, #ThankYouLiger



Also, Curry Man says thanks for teaching him English. Wherever he is, I’m sure he appreciates it! pic.twitter.com/QVlYs5GB4h — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 4, 2020

#ThankYouLiger @Liger_NJPW for an amazing, influential and trend setting career. It was a pleasure every time I had the privilege of competing against you. Also hello to @facdaniels & @EdgeRatedR since they are great brothers pictured in this random motley crew here. pic.twitter.com/8nHxSmADB2 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 4, 2020

Shinsuke Nakamura

Kenny Omega

View this post on Instagram #ThankYouLiger A post shared by Kenny Omega (@kennyomegamanx) on Jan 3, 2020 at 9:51pm PST

Kevin Owens

I once asked Jushin Liger to give me a palm strike backstage at a show we were on for one of my Weekend Escapades videos on YouTube.



He hit me so hard that the phone went flying out of my hands and I bled profusely from my mouth after.



He’s the man.#ThankYouLiger — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) January 4, 2020

Ricochet

Kyle O’Reilly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle O’Reilly (@korcombat) on Jan 3, 2020 at 7:05pm PST

Tommaso Ciampa

Kushida

View this post on Instagram ライガーさん、お疲れ様でした‼️ #thankyouliger The time shared with you is my treasure. A post shared by KUSHIDA (@kushida_ts) on Jan 4, 2020 at 9:34pm PST

Chris Jericho (Sort Of)