WWE, AEW, Independent Wrestlers React to Jon Moxley’s Video

Dean Ambrose sent the wrestling world into a frenzy late Tuesday night when, just nine days after his final WWE match, he emerged on social media with a video announcing that he was returning to his original independent wrestling name, Jon Moxley. The video saw Ambrose breaking out of a prison, training, and wrapping one of his arms in barbed wire, indicating that he’ll be embracing his hardcore roots wherever he goes next.

Wrestlers from WWE, AEW and various independent promotions all applauded the video, which generated more than 2.4 million views by Thursday morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This. Was. Awesome.” Pat McAfee tweeted.

“Watches Shawshank Redemption one time,” Shane Helms jokingly wrote.

Let’s fucking go! https://t.co/BUWMugk1z5 — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 1, 2019

“Let’s f—ing go!” AEW’s Joey Janela wrote.

“Fight me you coward,” Session Moth Martina tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the video on his The Hall of Fame radio show.

“I understand him going back to Jon Moxley and how he feels,” Booker said. “But I tell you, that brings me to the state of the wrestling business that are just not happy. So many guys that are asking for releases. It ain’t about the money, it’s about being happy.”

In his final interview with the WWE, Ambrose refused to answer the question when asked about what he planned to do after leaving the company.

“Let me stop you right there, because I already know what your final question is gonna be, okay? And I don’t appreciate people putting words in my mouth, and I don’t appreciate people trying to tell the story of my life to fit their narrative, okay?” Ambrose said. “Eight years ago, I walked into this casino. And now I’m cashing in my chips, and I’m walking away from the table. I won the game. And what I do with the rest of my life from here on out, is my business. I answer to no one. This time, the million dollar man didn’t get what he wanted. Cause I can’t be bought.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!