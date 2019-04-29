WWE Announces New Stomping Grounds Pay-Per-View, Books First Match

WWE announced via a Facebook video on Monday that a new pay-per-view has been added to this year’s schedule — Stomping Grounds.

The show will take place on June 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. WWE‘s 2019 schedule originally had its annual Backlash pay-per-view set for June 16 in San Diego, but it was canceled and initially moved to that June 23 date because of an upcoming Saudi Arabia show on June 7. That show, which has yet to be officially named by the WWE, could also reportedly mess up NXT’s plans to have a solo NXT TakeOver event in San Jose that same weekend.

The video announced the first match for the Stomping Grounds event, Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton. A six-man tag match involving AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin was also advertised, but it’s possible that match is a post-show dark match.

“The Big Dog” and “The Viper” have crossed paths numerous times in various multi-man, tag team and dark matches over the past few years, but have not competed in a televised singles match since an episode of Monday Night Raw in May 2015. Reigns beat Orton in a bout a SummerSlam 2014, one of his first major victories as a singles star in the build to his WrestleMania 31 bout against Brock Lesnar.

Reigns was brought to the Blue Brand as part of this year’s Superstar Shake-up, along with the likes of Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Lars Sullivan, Buddy Murphy, Elias, Chad Gable, Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black. Reigns debuted by interrupting a promo involivng Elias and Vince McMahon, knocking both out with Superman Punches before announcing that SmackDown was his “yard” now. A week later Reigns was attacked by both Shane McMahon and Elias, setting up a match between the two at Money in the Bank on May 19.

