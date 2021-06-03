Billy Corgan Interested in Bringing a Recently Released WWE Star Into the National Wrestling Alliance

✖

The National Wrestling Alliance has been back in action with new episodes of NWA Power ever since the promotion returned from its COVID-19 hiatus in March. Owner Billy Corgan appeared on Busted Open Radio on Thursday to promote the upcoming When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view and was asked about the possibility of signing any of the WWE Superstars who were shockingly released on Wednesday. Corgan didn't hesitate in bringing up Braun Strowman, the only former world champion to get cut.

"Braun Strowman," Corgan said (h/t Fightful). "If he was green in NXT, I'd be jumping all over it. There aren't a lot of big guys who have that level of ability. How do you let a guy like that out the door? I don't mean to be critical, I'm not making the business decision, but I don't know how you let a guy like that go.

He also spoke highly of Ruby Riott and Lana, saying, "Ruby Riott, I think has a very bright future. Lana, holy cow, how do you let her go? I've seen Lana in person, behind the scenes, a truly beautiful woman and marketable to the nines. She's worked very hard, from what I've seen in public and behind the scenes, to really improve. I don't know how you let her go. I don't understand it, but I'm not making those decisions. When you look at that list, I was like, 'this is wild,' especially when things are heating up between AEW and WWE, at least in the public's mind. Maybe WWE doesn't feel that way. To dump key talents like that at this time seems like an odd decision."

The six released wrestlers will have to wait until early September for their 90-day "No Compete" clauses to expire. What's interesting about Strowman's situation is that he's claimed in interviews in the past that if he ever left WWE he'd retire from wrestling. He's yet to follow through on that claim.

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling," Strowman told Lilian Garcia in October 2020. "I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I'm done. And I mean that."