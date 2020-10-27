Braun Strowman Says He'll Retire if He Ever Leaves WWE

✖

Braun Strowman has wrestled exclusively for the WWE since he first arrived on the pro wrestling scene in 2013. And while other wrestlers will go off to work for other promotions if and when they're released by the company, "The Monster Among Men" made it clear he wants no part of that. The former Universal Champion stated flat-out in an interview with Lilian Garcia this week that if he ever gets released by WWE, he'll retire from pro wrestling on the spot.

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling," Strowman said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I'm done. And I mean that."

2020 has turned out to be a banner year for Strowman, as he was Roman Reigns' last-minute replacement in WrestleMania 36's Universal Championship match with Goldberg.

"It was nuts. I mean, Bill Goldberg, a guy when I was younger, I idolized. Bill and I have kindled a good relationship over the years [since] I've been here," Strowman recalled during the interview. "We're both meatheads. We both like to go to the gym. He's also a car guy, too. So, we have a lot in common.

"[This] whole aspect was neat because I became friends with a guy I idolized as a teenager, to now sharing the squared circle with him and beating him for the Universal Championship," he continued. "It was just, it's still kind of like, I'm waiting for someone to wake me up."

Strowman dropped the title to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam and has since failed to win it back twice. He now finds himself on the Raw roster feuding with Keith Lee.

WWE's next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, takes place on Nov. 22. Check out the full card (so far) below: