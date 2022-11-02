Bobby Lashley is Already Hyping Up a Third WWE Match With Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will clash for the second time at WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view this Saturday, but "The All Mighty" is already hyping up a third potential match. Despite fans asking for years and Lashley frequently pushing the idea in interviews, the two never had a one-on-one encounter until the Royal Rumble event back in January. That match saw Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman interfere, effectively handing Lashley the WWE Championship.

Lesnar made his surprise return to Raw last month and immediately attacked Lashley, causing an arm injury that wound up costing him the United States Championship that same night. The two have since been involved in multiple pull-apart brawls on Raw, the last of which required Triple H to step in.

"You know what, the way that I look at it, because there was so much actual lead-up, because there's been years and years and years of lead-up, because of the way things have come together with us, I don't think this is the last time we're gonna see each other," Lashley told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri this week (h/t Fightful). "I think, until the end of my career [or] the end of his career, there's always gonna be Bobby and Brock. Because right now I look at the score, it's one for me, zero for him. So if it's two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I'm sure he's gonna be coming back for another one. He's gotta avenge his losses. So I like the build-up because I think the build-up is really important because of what happened last time, because there wasn't that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time, there's gonna be a lot more hype, and I think that it's not gonna be the last time. I think there's so much more that me and Brock can actually get into. So I think that this feud is gonna be a feud that's gonna keep going, and it's gonna keep looking different, and there's gonna be a lot more involved with it.

"This time, I think this might be a time where I can finally put him away, but I don't think Brock's the type of person that's just gonna let somebody beat him two times in a row and then not even come to avenge that. So I like it, and I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn't care. Brock wants to fight, Brock wants to hurt, and since he wants to, then he's gotta come with it," he said