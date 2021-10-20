Braun Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) was suddenly released by the WWE over the summer and there’s been plenty of speculation regarding what the former WWE Universal Champion will do next. His first match back with a cinematic bout with EC3 at the Free The Narrative 2 event, and in a new interview with Sports Illustrated he confirmed he’s had negotiations with All Elite Wrestlng.

“Yeah, we’ve sat down, and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that,” he said. “We’re just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together, since now, there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life. I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now. So, it’s trying to find somewhere where I’ll be able to land in there to show up, have fun and entertain the people, but still be able to work on my side projects along the way.”

On the subject of side projects, Strowman said, “I’ve been working on a mental health app that I have coming out called “Diskuss.” One of my business partners, John Paul DeJoria, who is one of the founders of Paul Mitchell and used to own Patron, he’s one of the backers of it. It’s something that is very, very important to me that will be launching very, very soon. It’s an app subscription on your phone that gives you licensed, certified mental health professionals in the palm of your hand. You can FaceTime, you can phone call, you can text message for those days when you don’t have someone to reach out to. When you’re having a bad day, you’re on the ledge and you need somebody to talk to. It gives people an opportunity to have someone to talk to so they don’t do the irrational things. It’s such a stigma in the world.”

Strowman conducted the interview while in Detroit for Motor City Comic Con this past weekend. According to PWInsider, he also met with Impact Wrestling executive vice president Scott D’Amore at a hotel bar while in town, and there’s plenty of speculation that he might debut for the promotion at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view this Saturday night. Where do you think Strowman will wind up next? Let us know down in the comments!