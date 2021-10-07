Braun Strowman Explains Why He Hasn’t Signed With Any Promotion Since His WWE Release

Braun Strowman was shockingly released by the WWE over the summer, just one month after challenging for the WWE Championship on pay-per-view and roughly a year since closing out WrestleMania 36 by beating Goldberg for the Universal Championship. The man formerly-known as “The Monster Among Men” returned to action at the Free The Narrative II event earlier this month, defeating EC3 as Adam Scherr. He then appeared on Control Your Narrative and discussed what life has been like as a free agent.

“Everything happens for a reason. One door closes and it’s unbelievable how many other doors have opened. So may different opportunities,” Strowman said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). “I turned down a lot of money, like an astronomical amount of money to do this. There’s days where I friggin think about it and I’m like ‘holy s—.’ Every three letter word corporation out there has made me an offer, talked to me about what I want to do moving forward. And I said ‘first and foremost, I have something that I want to do.’ One was this. Two was just having a chance to breathe and live. Like I said, I was unbelievably blessed for my time with WWE, but it was very time consuming. I went, in five years, I saw my parents eight times. I missed people’s funerals, I missed weddings, I missed births, I missed Christmas’, I missed Thanksgivings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The time was amazing, don’t get me wrong. But I’m still a human being, and I have needs when it comes to comfort. I’m very close with my parents, I’m very close with my family and my friends,” he continued. “So it’s not only being able to work with my friends on a project, being able to work on an app, being able to do all the other stuff that I have coming out very soon that I’ll be able to talk about more. But just being able to live and going back to my grassroots. And this was one of the biggest things to come out of the Narrative, was remembering who the f— I was.”

Strowman was released alongside Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Santana Garrett and Buddy Murphy. Black and Riott (now Malakai Black and Ruby Soho) have since signed with AEW. Where do you think Strowman will wind up next? Tell us your predicitons in the comments below!