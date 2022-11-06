Wrestlers Poke Fun at Braun Strowman After His Latest Inflammatory Comments

Braun Strowman took to Twitter on Sunday morning and decided to take shots at the rest of the pro wrestling industry. While talking about the match he had with Omos at Crown Jewel on Saturday, "The Monster of All Monsters" wrote, "Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery's at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal."

This resulted in quite a bit of backlash from fans online, which Strowman was quick to mock. But then it caught the attention of a number of wrestlers, including a few within the WWE. You can see some of the responses below.