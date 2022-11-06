Wrestlers Poke Fun at Braun Strowman After His Latest Inflammatory Comments
Braun Strowman took to Twitter on Sunday morning and decided to take shots at the rest of the pro wrestling industry. While talking about the match he had with Omos at Crown Jewel on Saturday, "The Monster of All Monsters" wrote, "Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery's at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal."
This resulted in quite a bit of backlash from fans online, which Strowman was quick to mock. But then it caught the attention of a number of wrestlers, including a few within the WWE. You can see some of the responses below.
Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022
Ali Coming Out Swinging
can you teach me how to get fired? https://t.co/NiYsXUkqpA— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 6, 2022
was definitely in the kitchen cooking you. https://t.co/6EbdMQSp65— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 6, 2022
Both Good Points
The main problem I see with this is you said “indie”. We all know it’s “indy”.— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 6, 2022
Paper or Plastic, Man!
I used to bag groceries. https://t.co/ctgAVba252— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 6, 2022
Seems Like a Decent Gig
I use self checkout a lot… i still bag groceries.— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) November 6, 2022
Shade
Just don’t ask him to stand on a scale or he’ll threaten to sue you hahaha https://t.co/Bjpi1dOMtr pic.twitter.com/Ql6t9Yr5WP— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 6, 2022
Another Good Point
Why you so mad about making money 😂
It’s dead funny that you actually done such a great job and yet you’re mad at other people that do the same job as you.
Relax my guy, just say you really enjoyed showing super heavyweight wrestling https://t.co/MrdzDg4RNl— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 6, 2022
Strowman Doubles Down, Then Apologizes
Aight I’m going to sleep on the is flight. Just let me remind you I am the greatest big man there ever has been there ever is and there ever will be!!!!!!!! If you at me you prove the point. Good night to all my loyal fans and the rest welll GFYS 💋💋💋💋 monster out— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022
Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y’all melt.— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 6, 2022