Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.

The Monster Among Men attempted to get Omos up for a power slam early, but the Nigerian Giant blocked it and responded with a one-armed power slam of his own. Omos continued to toy with Strowman by attempting a standing pin, but Strowman kicked out before the referee could even count to two.

Omos continued the one-sided momentum by toying with Strowman, shouting that he could "do this in [his] sleep" throughout. Strowman showed signs of life with a series of strikes, allowing him to build up to a clothesline that sent Omos to the outside. Strowman tried to rally the crowd but his Strowman Express attempt was intercepted by a clobbering blow from Omos. Omos brought Strowman back in the ring and looked to put him away, but an ill-timed corner strike allowed Strowman to regain advantage. In just his second attempt, Strowman hoisted Omos up for his signature running power slam which was enough to get the 1-2-3.

Strowman's victory marks a rare L for Omos. The Nigerian Giant was first defeated in singles competition by Bobby Lashley at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April, but had returned to dominance over the summer.

This victory continues Strowman's strong showings in Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight won the main event of the first Saudi Arabian premium live event, emerging victorious in The Greatest Royal Rumble. He has also had marquee bouts in the country against the likes of Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

