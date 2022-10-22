WWE's Bray Wyatt Says He Will Do 'Terrible Things' and Teases Dark Turn in Cryptic SmackDown Promo

Bray Wyatt made a statement during his WWE SmackDown return last week with a heartfelt promo to all the fans who kept calling his name while he felt at his lowest, but his promo was cut short by the masked mystery presence that we've seen teased before, who told him he wasn't prepared for what comes next and that he didn't know who he was messing with. Tonight we heard from Wyatt once more, and while the promo started out in the same heartfelt way from last week, things took a darker turn towards the end, with Wyatt teasing that he is now a servant and goes where the circle takes him, and also said that he will do "some terrible things".

Wyatt started by saying "I apologize for last week. I didn't get to finish what I was saying, but that's okay. I will now. I used to say all the time that revenge is a confession of pain. And it is. I still believe that. I feel like confessing some things to you today. I feel like that can help. So here it goes. I confess that I have problems. I know I have problems. I've always had problems. It's not hard for people to see."

"But there's a few of them like anger, it can take me to places I don't want to be in. Last time it took me to some places I don't want to go back to. I confess that this time I was happy. I was content with being left alone. I was okay with it being over. I wanted you to stop saying my name. But I confess I'm glad you didn't, because I needed you. I needed all of you. You pulled me off the spears and lifted me up. And I'm thankful for that," Wyatt said.

"Because now I can see . I know who you are. I know what you want and I know what you're trying to do. But it won't work. I confess, that on this journey I am going to do some terrible things, but I will never feel sorry for them. I'm a servant now, and I go where the circle takes me," Wyatt said.

