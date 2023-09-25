Top WWE NXT Star Claims They Have a Better Spear Than Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' Spear has been a staple of his arsenal ever since "The Tribal Chief" was the powerhouse of The Shield over a decade ago. But there's a rising star within WWE's ranks who thinks he might have the superior version of the move — Bron Breakker. The 25-year-old son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has already been NXT Champion twice and has taken down plenty of opponents his Spear, which is rooted in his collegiate and professional football career.

"Yeah, sure. Roman is the WWE Universal Champion, 'The Tribal Chief,' the greatest, whatever you want to call it. Roman is fantastic, and he's all the great things that he says he is. But when I Spear people, they don't get up. I try to inflict as much pain as I can on my opponents. There is a difference, when you turn on the tape, between me spearing someone and then when he does it, cut and dry. So that's not up for me to decide. I know my Spear is better. There's no debate. Just turn on the tape. All my combine numbers here at the PC prove that nobody is faster than me, nobody can jump higher or further or side to side, anything. I am the best athlete here. There's no debate, really. Turn on the tape. Mine's clearly better," Breakker said in a new interview with Stick to Wrestling this week (h/t Fightful).

Breakker will be back in action this Saturday at the NXT No Mercy event in Bakersfield, California, taking on Baron Corbin. Meanwhile, Reigns hasn't competed in a match since last month's SummerSlam event and reportedly won't defend his WWE Universal Championship again until Crown Jewel in November. Between the two, who do you think has the better Spear? Do both surpass pervious versions from wrestlers like Goldberg and Batista? Tell us down in the comments!

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Card

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton (Extreme Rules Match)

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton (Extreme Rules Match) NXT Heritage Cup: Noam Dar vs. Butch/Joe Coffey (Britsh Rounds Rules Match)

Noam Dar vs. Butch/Joe Coffey (Britsh Rounds Rules Match) Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for 2023

WWE has three main roster pay-per-views left on the 2023 schedule. That includes Fastlane on Oct. 7 (Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis), Crown Jewel on Nov. 4 (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) and Survivor Series on Nov. 25 (Allstate Arena outside of Chicago).