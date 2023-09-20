MJF Takes a Shot at Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley for Beating Him in the 2023 PWI 500 Rankings

The 2023 PWI 500 list dropped last week with the top five wrestlers being Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Jon Moxley (all three members of The Shield), Gunther and El Hijo Del Vikingo. AEW World Champion MJF landed a No. 6 on the list and, naturally, "The Devil" took exception to that. Friedman is quickly approaching a full year with AEW's top prize and holds the ROH World Tag Team Championships with Adam Cole, all the while receiving the largest fan reactions of his career while embracing his role as the people's "scumbag."

"They put me at six, behind a guy named El Hijo Vikingo. Can you name me two El Hijo Vikingo matches? No. You can't. I could go on and on," Friedman said in an interview with The New York Mets' YouTube channel before turning his attention to Rollins, Reigns and Moxley. "Everybody knows who the best is. If you went on social media the day it got dropped, everybody was saying that either me or Cody Rhodes (who finished No. 10), an old running mate of mine, should have been one or two. I believe that they put those three guys up there. Those three guys are very talented. But nobody's on the level of The Devil. Everybody knows that."

Friedman will defend his AEW title tonight in the main event of AEW Grand Slam against Samoa Joe. Is he right to be angry about not getting ranked higher? Will he eventually take the No. 1 spot in future years? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Card

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed vs. The Dark Order

Orange Cassidy, Hook & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

AEW Collision Card (Sept. 23, 2023)