WWE Reportedly Wants Another Former Champion Back in the Company

Since Paul Levesque took over as WWE's Head of Creative, a handful of former stars have made their way back to the company and have immediately been put in prominent roles on television. That list currently includes Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, three-fourths of Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano, the last of whom popped up unannounced on this week's Monday Night Raw. But there's another recently-released star Levesque reportedly wants back in the fold in former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, currently competing on the independent scene as Jonah.

Reed seemed like the perfect fit for Vince McMahon's version of WWE given his size and powerhouse moveset and was given a tryout dark match at SmackDown in June 2021. However, two months later he would be released by the company. Since then he has wrestled 65 times in promotions like NJPW Strong, Impact Wrestling, PWG, Progress and GCW and was finally brought over to New Japan proper in July for the annual G1 Climax tournament. He finished the tournament with eight points in the A Block, including a massive victory over eventual tournament winner Kazuchika Okada.

Andrew Zarian was on the latest episode of We're Live, Pal and confirmed WWE's interest in bringing the big man back. He explained, "I've heard one name over the last few weeks and that's Jonah. Great G1 [Climax], I talked to a friend over there casually in Connecticut...he's a name. Bronson Reed got the shit end of the stick with his positioning. He's very good, he has the size, he had this awesome entrance with the background. I don't know him at all personally. I don't know if anything behind the scenes that happened, anything beyond that, but I can tell you there are people very interested in him because of his talent, his performance in the G1. He's a name that people are interested in. I don't know what his deal is, but he has come up as a name that I've heard."

Do you think Reed will be the next big name to make the jump back to WWE? Should he head right to the main roster if he does so? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!

