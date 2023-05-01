WWE Couple Announces Pregnancy

WWE's Carmella and Corey Graves are expecting their first child this November. The former SmackDown Women's Champion announced the pregnancy via Instagram on Monday morning, then gave an interview with Good Morning America. The pair have been open in the past about suffering a miscarriage, leading them to be "cautiously optimistic" this time around. She explained, "It's just all been such a whirlwind. I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it's working. So I'm very happy about that.

"After the first [test], I'm like, 'Oh, are we sure? Are we sure?' ... I mean, I took [additional tests] for weeks just to make sure they still said positive. So it's really just been such a mind work to get my head around," she continued. But the fact that I'm here, I'm on the other side of it, I'm almost out of the first trimester at this point ... it's been quite a journey."

After every storm there is a rainbow 🌈 our little miracle is due this November and we couldn't be more thrilled," Carmella wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her showing off her baby bump to Graves.

This story is developing...