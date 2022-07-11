Jersey Shore Star Accuses WWE Superstar Carmella of Gimmick Infringement

One Jersey Shore star didn't take kindly to a recent WWE promo. Last week on Monday Night RAW, Carmella confronted SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Natalya, telling them to leave the ring and the spotlight to her. WWE shared the promo to its official Twitter account, using the caption, "Ummmm hellooooooooo, what about @CarmellaWWE???" Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick responded to the tweet, accusing Carmella of stealing her catchphrase. "Hey Carmella you're using my line!" Pivarnick wrote. "Wtf. Sooo you're from Staten [Island] and you're using 'ummmm hello' too? Hmmmmm." Despite Pivarnick's accusation, Carmella didn't actually use "um, hello" in her promo from this past Monday, as it was only used in the social media caption.

Hey @CarmellaWWE you’re using my line !!! Wtf. Sooo you’re from Staten and you’re using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm #weird #comeupwithyourownshit https://t.co/CheA2NNesK — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 5, 2022

Pivarnick's tweet came during the early hours of July 5, and Carmella wouldn't respond until July 8.

The social media feud did not end there, as Pivarnick responded to the former SmackDown Women's Champion's gif by doubling down on her gimmick infringement claims. "You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island," Pivarnick wrote. "Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own s--t and cut the crap already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye."

Bitch please. You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island lollllll @WWE @CarmellaWWE Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own shit and cut the crap already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye https://t.co/5QatyUdiie — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

As fans clamored for a Pivarnick vs. Carmella match at WWE SummerSlam, Carmella called upon Jersey Shore stars Jenni Farley and Snooki to "come get [their] girl."

WWE backstage announcer Kayla Braxton got in on the beef, spin-zoning Pivarnick's accusations as the reality television star trying to "leach on to the popularity and fame" of WWE.

This makes me LOL because it’s always so clear when people from outside our world try to leach on to the popularity and fame of our superstars hoping to get a reaction to boost their “name.” @CarmellaWWE is queen. Don’t come for her. Good luck tho 😘 https://t.co/WtCQf9i2qy — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 9, 2022

Pivarnick clapped back at Braxton's tweet. "Woo lol girl first off who are u ? Secondly I've been around for 14 years and Carmella is around for 4/5 years relevant lolll," Pivarnick wrote. "I don't need fame off no one lol. No one gives a f--k about her reaction I told her to stop using my stuff as her gimmick that is all. Back up."

Woo lol girl first off who are u ? Secondly I’ve been around for 14 years and @CarmellaWWE is around for 4/5 years relevant lolll. I don’t need fame off no one lol. No one gives a fuck about her reaction I told her to stop using my stuff as her gimmick that is all. Back up https://t.co/gHs2T0rzjP — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

Pivarnick certified that she's happy to step into WWE's world to put an end to this social media feud with Carmella, writing that she "will fight her for free."

I will fight her for free. Fuck the money. Shows how serious I am. I’m sick of her trying to be me with the umhello catchphrase! Catch these hands for free. Everyone thinks I’m starting shit which I’m not. She starts all the time with me then pretends she doesn’t know who I am https://t.co/ol0cUOsAE2 — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

There is precedence for Jersey Shore stars crossing over with professional wrestling. Most notably, Snooki competed at WWE WrestleMania 27 in a mixed tag bout. Pivarnick herself had a one-off in the squared circle, wrestling in a six-woman tag match on an episode of TNA iMPACT! in 2011.