WWE Changes Another WWE Raw Star's Name, Gives a New One to the Daughter of a Former Champion

WWE has been back in the habit of changing wrestlers' names recently, with the latest being former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. His name was officially changed to just Ciampa this week and he was turned heel during this week's Raw by attacking Mustafa Ali from behind on the entrance ramp. He was previously rumored to join Edge's Judgement Day faction but still hasn't wrestled on Raw since his call-up.

Meanwhile, Bianca Carelli — the daughter of former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella, confirmed on social media on Tuesday that she has been given the new name of Arianna Grace. She has yet to appear on WWE TV, so it's unclear if WWE will address the fact that she's a second-generation star.

WWE's recent wave of name changes is reportedly a new mandate from Vince McMahon, not wanting wrestlers to have parts of their real name in their wrestling persona or use the name they had on the independent scene. Ciampa's real name is Tommaso Whitney.

Ciampa talked about his call-up in a recent interview with UK outlet Metro. His farewell to NXT took place back at Stand & Deliver, losing against Tony D'Angelo before getting embraced by a returning Triple H.

"Creatively, I'm not very hard to please in the sense that I just view it as, 'Give me five minutes and I'll make it the best five minutes I can', whatever that means," Ciampa said. "Whatever I'm asked to do. If comedy is in my future, whatever it is, I don't know – I just look at it like, there's no ending to this. So, if I do comedy for a couple of months, it doesn't mean after that I can't go back and do something else I might enjoy. There's no ending".

"There's so many people that I can look at right now on those Raw and SmackDown rosters and think, 'Man, what if?'. I haven't been in the ring with so many of them. Whether it's Edge or Rey Mysterio, I've never really had a singles match with AJ Styles, done stuff with Roman Reigns. There's so many – you can just go down the list forever and ever," he added when talking about potential opponents.