WWE Reportedly Considering More Stars for Edge’s New Faction

Edge, having debuted a new persona in the buildup to WrestleMania 38, seemed to launch a new faction on Sunday during his match with AJ Styles at AT&T Stadium. Late in the bout, Styles was poised to win by setting up a Phenomenal Forearm, only for Damian Priest to distract him at ringside. Edge then caught Styles in midair with a Spear and had Priest kneel before him before the pair left together. Fighftful Select reported prior to WrestleMania that WWE was working on giving Edge a new group and returned on Monday with some new potential names.

Sean Ross Sapp wrote that two more names that have been pitched for the group are Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa. Ripley was on the losing end of the four-team tag match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, while Ciampa said his goodbye to the NXT roster after losing to Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday afternoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Ripley would definitely fit the aesthetic of Edge’s group, Ciampa has plenty of history with “The Rated-R Superstar” in real life. He explained as much during a media conference call leading up to WrestleMania 36.

“Obviously (Tommaso) Ciampa and I have a very close relationship, we’re both ‘neck’ guys for a lack of a better term. So he’s picking his brain a lot and I love it because he cares a lot and he’ll try the ideas too,” he said at the time.

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 38 below! And stay tuned for live coverage of the “Raw After WrestleMania” tonight.