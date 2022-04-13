WWE’s Tommaso Ciampa Breaks Down Raw Call-Up and Dream Opponents

The Blackheart Tommaso Ciampa is now officially part of WWE’s Monday Night Raw, and fans are eager to see him soar as he did during his long run in NXT. Ciampa wrestled his final match in NXT at Stand & Deliver, sharing an emotional send-off with Triple H. Now that he’s on Raw fans are hopeful he can have amazing success there as well, and during a recent interview with Metro.co.uk Ciampa talked about being open to whatever WWE had planned for him and doing his best with the time and the role he’s given at any given time.

“Creatively, I’m not very hard to please in the sense that I just view it as, ‘Give me five minutes and I’ll make it the best five minutes I can’, whatever that means,” Ciampa said. “Whatever I’m asked to do. If comedy is in my future, whatever it is, I don’t know – I just look at it like, there’s no ending to this. So, if I do comedy for a couple of months, it doesn’t mean after that I can’t go back and do something else I might enjoy. There’s no ending”.

As for who he wants to jump into the ring against on Raw, Ciampa already has a long list of match-ups, but he doesn’t limit it to just Raw, as names like the Tribal Chief are also in the mix. “There’s so many people that I can look at right now on those Raw and SmackDown rosters and think, ‘Man, what if?’. I haven’t been in the ring with so many of them. Whether it’s Edge or Rey Mysterio, I’ve never really had a singles match with AJ Styles, done stuff with Roman Reigns. There’s so many – you can just go down the list forever and ever,” Ciampa said.

There are any number of dream match-ups for Ciampa on both Raw and SmackDown, with names like Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Cody Rhodes, Reigns, Kofi Kingston, and more coming to mind. We’ll have to wait and see who will end up being his first official feud, but regardless of who it is against, Ciampa will always make it entertaining.

Who do you want to see Ciampa go up against?