Major WWE Raw Star Reveals They've Tested Positive for COVID-19

✖

As rumors swirl regarding Andrade's departure from WWE, Charlotte Flair took to Twitter on monday to reveal the reason why she's been absent from WWE television lately — she tested positive for COVID-19. "The Queen" wrote, "I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏 Thank you everyone for your love."

Speculation that something might be wrong between WWE and Charlotte Flair started up last week when she started getting pulled from advertising from WrestleMania 37. The rumors were pushed even further when Andrade, Flair's fiance, was finally granted his WWE release on Sunday night. Those rumors now appear to have been put to bed.

I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting 🙏 Thank you everyone for your love ❤️ 👸🏼 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 23, 2021

Andrade later popped up on Twitter to reveal Flair only had four days left in her quarantine, so there's still a chance she'll be back and ready for WrestleMania in time for the two night event.

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

With "The Queen" out of action, Rhea Ripley was free to make her debut on this week's Raw and challenge Asuka to a Raw Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 37. "The Empress" accepted.

Stary tuned for more updates on Flair as they become available!