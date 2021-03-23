Rhea Ripley Arrives on WWE Raw, Challenges Asuka at WrestleMania 37

✖

Former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley made her long-awaited arrival on Monday Night Raw this week, and didn't waste any time making an impact. Ripley walked out to the ring following Asuka's hard-fought victory over Peyton Royce and challenged her to a match for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. She also mentioned that Asuka's previous challenger, Charlotte Flair, was out of action due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Asuka accepted, making the match official. This will mark Ripley's second WrestleMania match, as she unsuccessfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Flair at last year's Mania.

Flair's fiancee Andrade indicated shortly after the segment that "The Queen" has four days left in her quarantine, meaning she could still be inserted into the title match.

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

Check out the updated card for WrestleMania 37 below:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Derw McIntyre

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Balair

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

This story is developing...