Rhea Ripley Arrives on WWE Raw, Challenges Asuka at WrestleMania 37
Former NXT and NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley made her long-awaited arrival on Monday Night Raw this week, and didn't waste any time making an impact. Ripley walked out to the ring following Asuka's hard-fought victory over Peyton Royce and challenged her to a match for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. She also mentioned that Asuka's previous challenger, Charlotte Flair, was out of action due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Asuka accepted, making the match official. This will mark Ripley's second WrestleMania match, as she unsuccessfully defended the NXT Women's Championship against Flair at last year's Mania.
NIGHTMARE vs. EMPRESS.@RheaRipley_WWE wants @WWEAsuka for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #WrestleMania! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JTy5eISoXq— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
BREAKING: @WWEAsuka will defend the #WWERaw #WomensTitle against @RheaRipley_WWE at #WrestleMania!@peacockTV pic.twitter.com/NGUFiCxwSs— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2021
Flair's fiancee Andrade indicated shortly after the segment that "The Queen" has four days left in her quarantine, meaning she could still be inserted into the title match.
4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021
Check out the updated card for WrestleMania 37 below:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Edge
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Derw McIntyre
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Balair
- Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
This story is developing...