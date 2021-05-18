Charlotte Flair Responds to CM Punk Poking Fun at Her WWE Raw Commentary Photo

✖

Last week Charlotte Flair posted a screencap of herself at the commentary desk during the May 10 episode of Monday Night Raw with the simple message, "Caption This." Former WWE star CM Punk, who had a memorable run at commentary just before the "Summer of Punk" in 2011, decided to join in on the fun while mocking Vince McMahon by writing, ""GODDAMNIT PAL WATCH THE MONITORS AND STOP SAYING WRESTLING PAL"

Flair wound up being asked about that tweet in a new interview with The Hindustan Times this week.

"No one is buzzing me in my ear," Flair said. "I have known Byron Saxton and Corey Graves for a very long time. It was just great to be out there with them, feeling as confident as ever. No, Vince doesn't buzz me in my ear about anything."

Elsewhere in the interview Flair talked about her frustration with the Lacey Evans/Ric Flair storyline from earlier this year.

"It wasn't so much about Lacey," Flair said. "It is very difficult with my dad. I had an extensive amount of time off for the first time ever in my career, I was eager and excited to come back and start fresh. I wanted to add layers to my characters as I felt stale. I wanted these changes. When my dad got brought into the picture, I was like man it's 2021 and I don't want to share the screen with my dad. I am Charlotte Flair now, I am not longer Ric Flair's daughter, that's Charlotte's dad. I was like why I have to be on TV with my dad," she said. "I don't want anyone to think that is selfish, anyone would love to share screen with their dad. But if anyone's followed my career, all I have done since day one is pave my own legacy. Yes, I do a lot of his personal trademarks but it is also to acknowledge me as a separate performer. So that's why I was frustrated at home because selfishly I wanted the screen for myself and not with my dad."

Flair came up short at WrestleMania Backlash in the Raw Women's Championship triple threat with Rhea Ripley and Asuka, then took a pinfall loss to Asuka the following night