Charlotte Flair Dons Disney's Cruella Gear for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

✖

Charlotte Flair donned special new gear inspired by Disney's Cruella de Vil for her match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash! Ever since Charlotte Flair returned to Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 37, she has been completely turning into her more heel self as she boasts about being the queen of the women's division like she has in the past. This came to a head with WrestleMania Backlash as she was inserted into Asuka's rematch against current Raw Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. It only stands to reason that Charlotte would then take it a step further for the actual pay per view.

Disney's new Cruella film will be releasing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access later this month, and Charlotte seems to be celebrating in her own way with gear inspired by the animated Dalmatian hunter. With a black, white, and red ensemble (complete with black spots), Charlotte is truly doing her best to channel the famous Disney villain. Check it out below:

Charlotte's going to need all of the villain energy she can muster if she wants to walk out of the pay-per-view as the new Raw Women's Champion, but she has two major opponents standing in her way. WWE WrestleMania Backlash is now underway live on Peacock and pay-per-view, and the full card for the event breaks down as such:

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. BraunStrowman

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. BraunStrowman WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Raw Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio Damian Priest vs. The Miz (Lumberjack Match)

United States Championship: Sheamus def. Ricochet

As for Disney's Cruella, the film will be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on May 28th. Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone stars in Cruella alongside Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Emily Beecham. The film is directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay from Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The original One Hundred and One Dalmatians novel was written by Dodie Smith.

What do you think of Charlotte Flair's take on Cruella for WrestleMania Backlash? Which queenly looks are you hoping to see from the WWE superstar next? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!