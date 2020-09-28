WWE Clash of Champions: Sasha Banks Strikes Back at Bayley

✖

Tonight's match between Bayley and Nikki Cross was pulled from the show shortly before Clash of Champions kicked off, and all WWE would say was that Cross wasn't medically cleared. Bayley still came to the ring to address the crowd and put her down a chair for her championship. She said "What sad news about Nikki Cross. She's not cleared to compete but she has to forfeit her chance at the Championship tonight. I even got new gear for you Nikki cmon! Don't worry, I am the most dominant Champion in WWE, and I would've won either way but I wish it wasn't a forfeit."

"I'm giving anyone an opportunity at this SmackDown Women's Championship" and no one came out, so she had the referee hurry and ring the bell. He went to do it but Asuka came out to answer the challenge, and Bayley wasn't too happy.

Asuka went into overdrive once she hit the ring, so much so that Bayley had to get out of the ring and collect herself early on. Asuka went to lock in a submission and then almost got the Asuka lock locked in but Bayley got to the ropes.

Bayley did mount a comeback and managed to wear Asuka down a bit using the ropes, and she managed to pin her but Asuka kicked out. Bayley then talked smack to Michael Cole and Asuka took advantage, and eventually german suplexed Bayley onto the floor outside of the ring.

Bayley would go for a steel chair though and slammed Asuka several times, disqualifying her in the process and retaining her title. Bayley went to leave the ring but then was hit by a steel chair herself by her former best friend Sasha Banks. Sasha got a good hit in but Bayley countered, and then Bayley threw the injured Sasha into the ring and brought some chairs with her.

She brought some kendo sticks too, but Sasha turned the tables and hit Bayley with a kendo stick and a steel chair, sending her out of the ring.

Here's the full card:

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso

WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles vs Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Andrade & Angel Garza vs The Street Profits

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs Apollo Crews

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs Zelina Vega

