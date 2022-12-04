Former WWE Lead Writer Names Two Crazy Ideas Involving Vince McMahon and The Undertaker

Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter the discussions going on within WWE about Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being the main event of WrestleMania 39. While this match has been rumored for well over a year, it still doesn't appear that anything has been set in stone. Brian Gewirtz, a former WWE Lead Writer who works directly with Johnson at Seven Bucks Production, poked a bit of fun at the latest report by recalling some of the crazy ideas that had been "discussed" within WWE throughout his tenure. Only one of them, the regrettable finish to a cage match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena, ever saw the light of day.

"Things 'discussed' in my time at WWE: Vince having (a) midlife crisis, growing bead, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs. Kaval being Undertaker's secret long lost son. Cena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child... wait, that one actually happened," Gewirtz said. Wyatt even posted a response to the Tweet, "Yes. Yes it did."

The Rock Mentions Reigns WrestleMania Match on Young Rock

The NBC series Young Rock managed to sneak in a reference to the heavily rumored match in Season 2, showing a young Reigns demanding a match with Johnson. Reigns was then asked about that in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.

"Dwayne's dropping it within his own project, so it's got to be pretty good. It's got to be pretty special. I think that just goes to show the clamoring, the buzz for it, the chatter for it, the wishful thinking, is something that he definitely played into within 'Young Rock', which as you know, with him, everything's highly strategical. A lot of synergy with everything that he does with the projects that he's guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based off that alone, it looks even better than it did last time we spoke," Reigns said.

Triple H on Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania

Triple H, who now runs WWE's booking, discussed the possibility of the match in an interview with Ariel Helwani back in September.

"I do know this, because I've had this conversation with him. At no time when Rock is making a movie in Hollywood, does he stand in a position, pull off his elbow pads, and goosebumps fill his entire body because of the electricity that 100,000 people or whatever it is are giving him in that moment, and he passionately feels that like no one else. There is nothing else on the planet that gives you that rush that WWE gives you when you're standing in the center of that ring. And I know he knows that. So I know somewhere deep inside of him is that burning thing to go, 'Oh, I gotta feel that one more time. I've got to get in there one more time,'" he said. "Because that clock is ticking on, 'Can he?' Because he looks like a million bucks but believe me, you look as good as you are, you hit that canvas, stuff starts falling off that isn't supposed to fall off you, you know? It's a tough business, the clock is ticking. So if there is a time, it is becoming now. And I know that there's a burning desire for him to take advantage of that time. It's just a matter of, 'Can he harness all the other things to focus on that long enough for us to get it done?' It's up to him. The platform is certainly there. WrestleMania. L.A. Two nights, we've already got 90,000-plus I believe, sold... the Tribal Chief is is sitting there waiting for him, or anybody else that he wants to, right? It's magic. Magic, magic, magic of the highest levels in in the in the city that he has become in some manner king of, right? And to have that experience one more time, I know that's got to be burning a hole in him. I know that's got to be a desire. It's just, what else what other things does he need to put aside, and can he to make this all work? Because he's juggling a lot. So hopefully the answer is yes, I would love to see nothing more. But we'll see. So to quote you again, 'I'm saying there's a chance.'"