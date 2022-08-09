WWE: Latest Update on Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39

WWE's WrestleMania 39 main event has been heavily rumored to be Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for well over a year. But in his latest update on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated there are still no guarantees the match will happen. Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 back in April and recently surpassed 700 consecutive days as world champion, but the match hinges entirely on Johnson's busy schedule.

"I don't think there's any guarantees that it's Rock," Meltzer said. "Rock's got a lot of commitments, the XFL is gonna be going on."

"If his show is renewed he might need to film the show (Young Rock). ...I think he wants to do it, but it's extenuating circumstances," Meltzer added. "They asked him to do the Emmys but he didn't have time ... God knows how busy that guy is ... I don't think he's gonna go in the match unless he has adequate time to have a match. I don't think he wants to do it at all if he won't be performing at a high level."

He also noted that the match was originally intended to be a world championship match, but said now that might not be the case. Johnson confirmed with ComicBook last year that, were he able to come back to wrestle he wouldn't have another championship run like in 2013.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson said last November. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."