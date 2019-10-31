Tyson Fury Reveals His Finisher Ahead of His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Braun Strowman

Unbeaten heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury will compete in his first WWE match on Thursday afternoon when he takes on “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Fans have seen very little of Fury’s wrestling ability since he first popped up on WWE television back in early October, but in an interview with British newspaper Metro on Wednesday he revealed the name of his finishing move — The Dosser Drop. Fury wouldn’t give any more details beyond the name, though given his boxing ability and massive size (6-foot-9), there’s a good chance it has something to do with punching.

“It’s called the Dosser Drop and you’re going to see it tomorrow night,” Fury said during the interview. When asked what his favorite wrestling move of all time was, Fury picked his own. “It’s an amazing move and it’s going to be an amazing experience for the Saudi Arabian people to see and witness the Dosser Drop, aka the Gypsy King’s finishing move.”

The feud between Strowman and Fury first kicked off when the “Monster Among Men” spotted Fury in the front row at SmackDown’s FOX premire and jokingly posed next to him. He then tossed Dolph Ziggler onto Fury, causing the lineal heavyweight champion to jump the barricade and try to attack Strowman. On the following Raw Fury appeared on the show demanding an apology, but by the end of the show he just wound up brawling with Strowman.

Fury admitted in a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that his boxing promoter, Frank Warren, was not a fan of the idea of him wrestling. The English boxer is currently booked for a rematch with WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder in February, and the last thing Warren wants is for that match to be jeopardized by Fury getting hurt in the squared circle.

“He said ‘I think this is a really bad idea’. Frank along with everyone else in my team was like ‘concentrate on your job, you are not a showman or a movie star’,” Fury said. “He said you could get injured and what happens if the cut re-opens or if you get injured shoulders.

“If we lived our lives on ‘what if’ we would never do anything,” he added. “These are once in a lifetime opportunities.”

Fury stated in a later interview with The Daily Telegraph that he has no plans to wrestle again following the Strowman bout.