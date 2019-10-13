WWE Announces Additional Draft Picks for Both WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown

The first half of the WWE Draft managed to kill two birds with one stone on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Not only did the Draft re-establish a brand split that had been wiped out by the Wild Card Rule earlier this year, but it also managed to send a few big names to other shows, such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks going to SmackDown while Randy Orton and Kevin Owens were moved back to Raw. But before Night 2 gets underway on Monday Night Raw, WWE announced a few more picks after the cameras stopped rolling.

WWE.com reported that Apollo Crews, Drew Gulak, Tamina, The B-Team and Heath Slater are heading to SmackDown, while Raw picked up EC3, Eric Young and Sin Cara. Of that group Gulak has been the busiest as of late, as the “Philadelphia Stretcher” dropped the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on Wednesday night to Lio Rush.

When WWE announced the rules for the 2019 Draft on Thursday, the company released two draft pools that the shows were allowed to pick from on Friday and Monday night, respectively. All of the wrestlers in Friday’s pool that weren’t selected will be considered “unsigned free agents” and will be given the choice to sign with either brand. The list of free agents currently consists of Akira Tozawa, Cesaro, Shorty (Chad) Gable and Humberto Carrillo.

Here’s the full list of who the two shows will have to pick from during Night 2 on Raw. WWE.com alphabetized the list in order to prevent spoiling the order of picks like they did with the first few rounds on SmackDown.

Aleister Black

Ali

Andrade

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Apollo Crews

Bayley

Brock Lesnar

Buddy Murphy

Carmella

Charlotte Flair

Cedric Alexander

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Dana Brooke

Daniel Bryan

Drake Maverick

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Elias

Erick Rowan

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

King Corbin

Jinder Mahal

Liv Morgan

Luke Harper

Mojo Rawley

The Miz

No Way José

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth

Rusev

Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins

Sarah Logan

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

Titus O’Neil

WWE also teased a “blockbuster trade” during SmackDown’s broadcast via Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, so it’s possible more names get moved around before all is said and done. Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks will open Raw on Monday to determine which show gets the first pick of the night.