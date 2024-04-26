TNA Announces Several Matches for Under Siege, Including X-Division Title Match

TNA recently announced five matches for their upcoming event Under Siege on May 3. After a shocking return at TNA Rebellion, Matt Hardy will be in tag team action, the current Knockouts Tag Team Championships held by Jody Threat and Dani Luna and the X-Division Championship, held by Mustafa Ali, will also be defended on the show.

Although the TNA World and Knockouts World Championships won't be defended at the event, the champions, Moose and Jordynne Grace, will still be wrestling. Moose will team with Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards against Hardy and Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven and Mike Bailey).

At Rebellion, Hardy popped up following the main event to attack Moose, throwing his name into the hat for a future title shot against the champion. The System retained the tag team championships against Speedball Mountain, but will they get another win over them at Under Siege? Grace, meanwhile, will team with PCO against Steph De Lander and Kon. During the Knockouts title match at Rebellion between Grace and De Lander, PCO appeared when the lights went out, coming to the aid of Grace.

The X-Division Championship will be defended against the winner of Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel, two former decorated X-Divison champions in their own right. The Rascalz have a tethered history with ABC in TNA as ABC defeated Miguel and Zachary Wentz to win their second TNA World Tag Team Championships. Ali has been taking over the professional wrestling world as a free agent, bringing his campaign to TNA earlier this year. He won the X-Division Championship at No Surrender from Chris Sabin and as of this writing has successfully defended it three times, the most recent being at Rebellion against Jake Something.

Speaking of Something, he will butt heads with Hammerstone who debuted at Hard To Kill in January. Since, he's conquered one of TNA's best, Josh Alexander. Now that he's free of that feud, he can set his attention to Something who has really made a name for himself in TNA over the last few years. As for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships, they have had an interesting trajectory as of late.

When MKUltra won them from The Coven, they had an incredibly dominating reign that showed no signs of stopping. When Decay's Rosemary and Havoc reunited, it spelled the end for Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly. MKUltra won them back at No Surrender just over a month later, though, only holding them for two weeks before Spitfire (Threat and Luna), a new tag team on the TNA Knockouts scene, captured their first championships.

TNA Under Siege Card

Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven

Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: Jody Threat & Dani Luna (c) vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Ace Austin or Trey Miguel

Hammerstone vs. Jake Something

Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph De Lander & Kon

