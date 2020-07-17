Drew McIntyre Claps Back After the Rock Endorses Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules

✖

WWE's upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view is nicknamed The Horror Show, and it will feature a thrilling throwdown between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Not that the feud needed any more fuel, but WWE stoked the fires a bit more when they released an image of Ziggler with the WWE Championship over his shoulder. That would be enough in most cases to annoy the current Champion, but if you throw in another legend endorsing it, well that would be worse right? That's what happened when The Rock responded to the image and said he co-signed it, and that's when McIntyre had enough.

The Rock wrote, "I'd co-sign this decision 100 Talented dude and always has a spark in his presentations". That's big-time from one of if not the biggest WWE superstar around, and McIntyre wasn't having it.

McIntyre responded to The Rock with "It doesn't matter what you think", making it clear he isn't taking the legend's opinion into consideration.

We'll have to wait until Sunday to see if Ziggler can close the deal, and if he does it would be his first time as WWE Champion. He's gotten close plenty of times but never been able to win the gold, and this could be the time that all changes.

He has to beat McIntyre first though, and McIntyre isn't looking for his Championship run to end this soon, so he's not going down easy.

Here's the full rundown for Extreme Rules.

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp Fight

Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship Match

Asuka vs Sasha Banks - Raw Women's Championship Match

Bayley vs Nikki Cross - SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins - Eye for an Eye Match

Apollo Crews vs MVP - U.S. Title Match

