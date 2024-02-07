Dune Star Dave Bautista Says After Life in WWE Everything Else Is Easy

Dave Bautista says that life after WWE is a lot easier than being on the road. ComicBook.com talked to the Dune 2 star ahead of the blockbuster's release. When asked about the differences between acting and his life in the ring, Bautista would choose this path every single time. The former superstar pointed out the conditions for wrestlers. Lugging your own bags through your third city in seven or eight days can be really tough on a person. When you put it like that, t's no wonder he's grateful for the opportunities afforded to him.

"I have to say this, not dismissing acting at all," Bautista began. "Not dismissing the hard work that goes into filmmaking. But, after a life in WWE everything else was easy because that is a grind man. It is a grind. A nonstop grind. It's year-round. Typically, people see the television shows and think that's what we do. You know that we do so many untelevised events that aren't shown."

"But, we do all those leading up to our television shows," he recalled. "And then, a lo of times the wrestlers who are promoting the shows, they don't go home. They go to the next city to promote the next show. So, it's a constant grind. You're treated great on that film set. I don't know what anybody would have to be unhappy about."

"When I see actors complaining, I'm so disappointed because actors, especially principal actors are treated like royalty on film sets and with wrestling, not at all," Bautista said. "You're grinding, you're carrying your own bags. You're driving yourself from here to there. And, you're lugging your stuff around and it's a constant grind."

A Trip To The WWE Hall of Fame?

(Photo: WWE)

People just keep asking about that WWE Hall of Fame. ComicBook.com recently interviewed the Dune 2 star about his career. We asked what would come first: A) being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame or B) entering James Gunn's DC Universe. Bautista is leaning toward the Hall of Fame. But, he's clearly loved working with James Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy films. If the right opportunity came knocking, he would be all ears.

"I couldn't give you an honest answer to that because I think…" Bautista told us. "And, I'm only gonna say this because we've had conversations, over the years, it would the WWE Hall of Fame. I was supposed to go in last year and I was on a film and I just couldn't travel. I was on a film in South Africa and logistically we just couldn't make it happen. So, you know, and I haven't talked to James about the DC Universe."

"I would love to work with James again, whether it's DC Universe or not. I just love James Gunn. He's an incredible director and we have a camaraderie that's priceless," the actor continued. "So to work with him again ? I mean I'd do it for free. But, we just haven't had the conversations. He's on top of DC now. He's doing his thing. I'm trying to grind along in my processing. But, I'm always open-minded too and I've expressed that to him."

Bautista Talks Current WWE Management

(Photo: WWE)

While WWE has some more recent problems to contend with, the change from Vince McMahon to Triple H was widely discussed. Back when Knock At The Cabin came out, Bautista talked about that change. He felt like Paul Levesque was a good person to grab the wheel and steer things into the future.

"I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is," Bautista argued. he said while at the Knock at the Cabin world premiere. "It's a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he's the smartest guy I've ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I've never been ashamed to say that."

"I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he's absolutely the right person," he would add. "I've never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes."

Do you think he will perform? Let us know down in the comments!