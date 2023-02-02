Dave Bautista Praises Triple H's WWE Creative Takeover (Exclusive)

Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown lie in the hands of Triple H. The WWE Chief Content Officer took over all main roster creative responsibilities this past summer and has slowly transformed the WWE product in his vision. This has included bringing back over a dozen of previously-released talent, migrating the War Games match to a premium live event, and putting an emphasis on long-term storytelling. While Vince McMahon's return to the company last month has left some uncertainty surrounding the future of the on-screen product, it has been stressed that the WWE Chairman's comeback will not affect Triple H's regime.

McMahon's creative days being in the rear view have been celebrated by many, as fans and former talent alike have said that his regime's product had been stale for years. One of those critics was Dave Bautista, as the former WrestleMania headliner has criticized WWE's creative choices in years past.

While he has admittedly not been an avid viewer as of late, Bautista believes WWE is positioned for success with Triple H at the helm.

"I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is," Bautista told ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley at the Knock At The Cabin world premiere. "It's a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he's the smartest guy I've ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I've never been ashamed to say that."

Speaking further on Triple H's leadership skills, Bautista noted that his former Evolution stablemate is devoted to professional wrestling in a way that is second to none.

"I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he's absolutely the right person," Bautista continued. "I've never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes."

Bautista's acting career has had him working nonstop since he officially hung up his boots at WWE WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The former world champion has jumped from set to set, starring in blockbuster franchise films like Dune, Glass Onion, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Even with his busy schedule, he still makes time for the odd WWE visit.

"I haven't watched [WWE] much, and that's just because I'm not watching TV much these days, [but] I did have a sit-down conversation with Hunter because he was in Tampa for SmackDown," Bautista noted of his December visit to WWE's blue brand. "We talked for about two hours, just about old times and new times."

Bautista stars in M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin, hitting theaters this Friday, February 3rd.