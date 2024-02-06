Becky Lynch Qualifies for Her First Elimination Chamber on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch is officially on the road to WrestleMania after qualifying for the Elimination Chamber on WWE Raw. Lynch is a decorated and accomplished wrestler within WWE, but despite all of her championships and accolades, she's never stepped foot inside the Chamber. If Lynch can win the match, she will head to WrestleMania to face the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The two top female wrestlers have only wrestled within the squared circle one another time, in NXT, which ended as a "no contest."

Lynch faced Shayna Baszler in a qualifying match up which saw Baszler attacking Lynch's left arm throughout the match. At one point, Lynch jumps to the top rope and missile drop kicks Baszler into the Disarm Her but Baszler counters it and Lynch kicks her in the face. Baszler grows increasingly frustrated the longer the match goes on because she realizes "The Man" won't give in that easily. Lynch superplex's Baszler into the arm bar but Baszler counters again so Lynch can't fully lock the move in. She starts trash talking Lynch which leads to them slapping each other in the center of the ring. Baszler goes for the karafuda clutch in an attempt to put Lynch away again but Lynch rolls through. Baszler once again counters the arm bar but what she can't counter is the manhandle slam which Lynch uses to secure her spot in the Chamber.

When asked about a potential match between "The Nightmare" and "The Man" in an interview last September, Ripley welcomed it. "I would like to see what the outcome would be. I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge," Ripley said. "But at the same time, I feel like she doesn't exactly know what Mami is capable of. Like what happened at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte underestimated me. She thought I was still the child that she wrestled at WrestleMania 36. I'm not. I'm a completely different animal. I've got quite a collection going. I think that if we had Becky to the list, I think everyone would be quite happy with that."

On WWE Raw next week another qualifying matchup will take place between a returning Liv Morgan and Zoey Stark. Morgan has a lot of history with Ripley. Morgan returned at the Royal Rumble where she got to the final four but was ultimately eliminated by Bayley who kicked her off the ring apron. Ripley and Morgan are former tag team partners and she's part of the storyline reason Morgan was sidelined for seven months when she laid her out in a viscious attack.