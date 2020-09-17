Edge Wanted His Rivalry With John Cena to Be the New Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper

✖

WWE released a new trailer for the latest edition of WWE Untold, which will recap the rivalry between John Cena and Edge that dominated the latter half of the Ruthless Aggression Era. The rivalry famously kicked off back in 2006 when Edge cashed in the first Money in the Bank contract on Cena, winning his first WWE Championship in the process. The two would go on to have classic moments at the 2006 Royal Rumble, ECW One Night Stand and Unforgiven pay-per-views, and would battle over the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships many times in the years that followed.

In the trailer Edge talked about how he approached the rivalry, saying he wanted it to be this generation's Hulk Hogan vs. Roddy Piper.

"The goal should be out of every storyline is that both characters come away from it stronger," Edge explained. "... Hulk Hogan had Roddy Piper. And I wanted to be Roddy Piper to John's Hulk Hogan."

Edge returned from retirement earlier this year at the Royal Rumble event, but suffered a tricep tear during his match with Randy Orton at the Backlash pay-per-view over the summer.

In an interview with Booker T, Edge said the tear came when he jumped off the second turnbuckle and fell into an RKO.

"I did a springboard into the second RKO. I went 'ooh.' I got the cold sweats and I feel like I'm going to throw up. That's usually a sign, that's where it popped," Edge said.

"By the time I got the surgery, the surgeon said 'you probably went in with it partially torn because the tissue was already very diseased.' And my elbow had been bugging me for probably about a month," he later added. "But it would only bug me when I did chest or triceps (workouts). Here's what I learned going forward — I need to listen to those signs."

The new episode WWE Untold drops on the WWE Network on Sunday.