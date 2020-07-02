Edge Reveals The Exact Moment He Tore His Tricep During His Backlash Match With Randy Orton

Edge saw his comeback tour with the WWE hit a serious roadblock back at Backlash when, while taping the "Greatest Match Ever" with Randy Orton, he suffered a torn tricep. Little was known about when the injury actually occurred during the match, though the bruising on Edge's injured arm had already started to form by the time Orton delivered a Punt Kick and picked up the win. During an interview on The Hall of Fame Podcast with Booker T on Wednesday night, the "Rated-R Superstar" explained what happened.

"I did a springboard into the second RKO. I went 'ooh.' I got the cold sweats and I feel like I'm going to throw up. That's usually a sign, that's where it popped," Edge said.

"I thought, okay, I think I have a little bit more in the tank to finish this out," he added.

One night after the match aired, WWE confirmed the injury and stated Edge had already undergone successful surgery. Edge discovered after the fact that his tricep was already partially torn walking into the match.

"By the time I got the surgery, the surgeon said 'you probably went in with it partially torn because the tissue was already very diseased.' And my elbow had been bugging me for probably about a month," he explained. "But it would only bug me when I did chest or triceps (workouts). Here's what I learned going forward — I need to listen to those signs."

He then said the injury actually worked out well.

"I am happy, going in with it partially torn, that I made it 45 minutes through the match before it finally went so that I was able to finish it out. Because if that had started two minutes in, it would've been hard to finish the match.

The 11-time world champion then talked about his goals for the rest of his run.

"I want to finish it on my terms. I'm really stubborn on that in this run, I guess. I really want to, with this, try and show that selling still sells," he said. "I feel like that's been lost. Don't get me wrong, I'm guilty, too. You can watch the TLC matches and say 'but, but, but!' And I get it. I was young and I was there and I did it. I was always told by the Steve Austin's, by the (Undertakers) of the world, 'hey man, if you just slowed down and tried this and that, and this and that.' When I started doing that, that's when I started making real money. I see stuff and I'm like, man, everybody is so athletic, so gifted, doing stuff that I couldn't even fathom. I just want to try and show that if you did a quarter of that with all of those little things in between, now you're painting masterpieces that will be able to be around for a while because you'll have longevity this way."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.