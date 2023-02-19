WWE Fans are Excited for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka Championship Match at WrestleMania 39
The WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event kicked off with the Women's Elimination Chamber match to decide who would face off against the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, and fans are definitely excited to see the match go down against Asuka later this Spring! As the road to WrestleMania 39 continues to heat up, more of the card for the two night event is starting to become a reality. This was certainly needed for the Raw Women's Championship as current champion Bianca Belair had no viable contender following the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.
With the end of the Women's Elimination Chamber match setting Asuka as the next major contender, it's now been confirmed that it will be Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 this April. With fans reacting to the end of the match, there is a lot of excitement over what we can expect to see from the big match when it happens, with many asking for Asuka to win it all at the end of the day.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the upcoming match between Bianca Belair and Asuka now set up for WrestleMania 39 and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
She's Almost Done it All
Asuka is the first woman to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank & Elimination Chamber match. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7o81ez2dwm— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) February 19, 2023
It's Happening!
ITS FUCKING HAPPENING #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zXpuI3RK5n— sᴏᴜʟ🦋 (@ERAOFMONE) February 19, 2023
One for the Ages
THIS IS GOING TO BE ONE FOR THE AGES#wwechamber pic.twitter.com/5tVj4t1jYN— chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) February 19, 2023
Future?
Asuka wins the title at Wrestlemania. Iyo splits from Damage CTRL after Wrestlemania and builds herself up as a solo star.
Asuka vs Iyo at Summerslam for the Raw women’s title. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/COTDlnMcch— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) February 19, 2023
Let's Go!
ASUKA FUCKING WON, LETS GO #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Ka2klE7Xv8— she 🪐 (@LIV4GLOW) February 19, 2023
Time to Celebrate
We getting Bianca Belair Vs Asuka at WrestleMania! WE FINNA EAT #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/nJl5kH4n7u— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 19, 2023
Great Idea
Asuka vs Bianca at Mania. Love it 🔥 #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7hnW9dLcqi— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) February 19, 2023
Deserves It
asuka deserves this moment so much, i’m so happy their finally treating/ booking her the way she should’ve been a along. 🤍#wwechamber pic.twitter.com/llDUOaoZYD— chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) February 19, 2023
She Really Just Tore Through
Asuka when she enters the chamber last & eliminates everyone: #WWEChamberFebruary 19, 2023
Can't Wait!
I can't wait for Asuka vs Bianca #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ai5T45oCeP— 𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ (@TheEnduringIcon) February 19, 2023