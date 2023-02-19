WWE Fans are Excited for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka Championship Match at WrestleMania 39

The WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event kicked off with the Women's Elimination Chamber match to decide who would face off against the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, and fans are definitely excited to see the match go down against Asuka later this Spring! As the road to WrestleMania 39 continues to heat up, more of the card for the two night event is starting to become a reality. This was certainly needed for the Raw Women's Championship as current champion Bianca Belair had no viable contender following the Women's Royal Rumble match this year.

With the end of the Women's Elimination Chamber match setting Asuka as the next major contender, it's now been confirmed that it will be Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 this April. With fans reacting to the end of the match, there is a lot of excitement over what we can expect to see from the big match when it happens, with many asking for Asuka to win it all at the end of the day.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the upcoming match between Bianca Belair and Asuka now set up for WrestleMania 39 and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!