WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Predictions: Can Sami Zayn Win?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will serve as the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 39. But all eyes will be glued to the show's main event, as Sami Zayn will attempt to dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec. Zayn chose to turn his back on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble, and even though WWE is already advertising Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 there's so much fan support for Zayn that there's already a push online for him to still be in the main event via a triple threat. But will that happen? Or does WWE have a different plan for Zayn that will still keep fans happy? And who wins the two chamber matches? We've once again assembled ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show!

Predictions (Photo: WWE) Connor: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn United States Championship: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber) Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber)

Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber) Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley def. Edge & Beth Phoenix

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (No Contest) Liam: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn United States Championship: Damian Priest def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Damian Priest def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber) Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber)

Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber) Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley def. Edge & Beth Phoenix

Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley Tim: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn United States Championship: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber) Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber)

Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber) Edge & Beth Phoenix def. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: No contest Christian: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn (by DQ)

Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn (by DQ) United States Championship: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber) Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber)

Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber) Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley def. Edge & Beth Phoenix

Bobby Lashley def. Brock Lesnar Nick: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn United States Championship: Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Austin Theory def. Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber) Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber)

Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber) Edge & Beth Phoenix def. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (No Contest) Matt: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn United States Championship: Johnny Gargano def. Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber)

Johnny Gargano def. Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford (Elimination Chamber) Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber)

Asuka def. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Carmella (Elimination Chamber) Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley def. Edge & Beth Phoenix

Pitch a WrestleMania Match That Isn't Already Booked or Hinted At Liam: United States Championship ladder match. Triple H's era of WWE booking seems most focused on prioritizing worthy stories over cramming everyone onto a premium live event, but I still think he will make an effort to get a bulk of his rosters on WWE WrestleMania 39. Taking the strap off Austin Theory allows him to go on and face John Cena in a singles capacity and frees up the US Title for a multi-man bout. There are a ton of guys who have been grinding all year that don't yet have a clear path to Mania. Throw them in here. Chad Gable, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, Johnny Gargano, Shelton Benjamin, Bronson Reed, and new champion Damian Priest. Have Gargano ultimately walk out as champ and cement him as that workhorse champion going into the rest of 2023, a la Shawn Michaels with the Intercontinental Title. Tim: To go with an earlier prediction, I'll go with a TLC ladder match in order to get as many superstars on the show as possible. Or, we can see some type of Tag Team Turmoil match to name a Number One contender for the Usos on the first night of WrestleMania, with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens winning to then get a championship match the second night. Evan: Ok, ready for my pie in the sky hope for a 'Mania match? Undertaker comes out of retirement to have a match with Bray Wyatt to kind of sort of hand off the supernatural spirit of the WWE. Hilariously, my mind instantly thought of making this the "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" match. Christian: The good news is that the Wrestlemania card is coming along pretty nicely – we're almost certain to get an Edge/Finn Balor match, a Mysterio vs. Mysterio match, and a Gunther/Sheamus/Drew McIntyre match on top of whatever comes out of the Roman/Sami/Bloodline storylines. While Becky Lynch and Bayley seem set to continue their feud into Wrestlemania as well, I'd much rather see a Bayley/Roxanne Perez match as a way to give the next big WWE women's star a spotlight at Wrestlemania. Alternatively, give Johnny Gargano SOMETHING to do. The man is far too talented to be caught up in the comedy black hole he's stuck in right now. Nick: This goes against my earlier pick for Sami, but I wouldn't mind a triple threat against Reigns to split the titles back. Maybe Reigns loses on night one to Cody, and then keeps the Universal when it's back to a one-on-one against Sami? Matt: Right now as things stand, Ronda Rousey doesn't have a match at WrestleMania, and I just don't know how that stays the case. They've been pairing her up with Shayna Baszler recently and they are a formidable team, but the cracks have started to show. I'm thinking they either have them face a team like Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan with some sort of stipulation attached or they start the storyline of them turning on each other and have them face one on one.

How Does Lashley vs. Lesnar III End? Liam: Lesnar gets the submission victory with Lashley passing out. What hold this would be is uncertain, because I don't see a kayfabe reason as to how someone would lose consciousness to a kimura lock, but Lashley needs to lose in a way that emphasizes that Lesnar escaped him once more. Set the stage for the two heavyweights to clash one final time at WWE WrestleMania 39 where Lashley gets a clean victory over the Beast, cementing him as a legitimate star. Tim: With carnage, my friends. To quote the beloved Big E, "BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPIN' MEAT!" I imagine the announcers' tables will be destroyed, along with barricades and more when Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley meet in the ring. If both men are rendered unconscious somehow, WWE can extend their feud to WrestleMania with some type of stipulation added to the match. Evan: This match-up certainly seems like 'Mania fodder, so regardless of who wins, I definitely see these two brawlers facing off later this year again. Seems to be a running trend with Lesnar that he'll have a long-running rivalry with one specific superstar so I think this one continues past Elimination Chamber regardless of who takes the victory. Christian: Ambiguously. Lesnar/Lashley is a Wrestlemania-worthy match so I don't expect any sort of clean resolution. Expect a double count-out or a DQ finish, something to tick off both Lesnar and Lashley to the point that they rain holy hell on RAW for a few weeks until a rematch is set. Nick: There won't be a clear winner here. I don't feel like this is the final blow-off for them just yet, so something will happen (maybe Hurt Business is finally booming?) that will keep this going until they go for a last man standing, no rules situation. Matt: After SmackDown, it seems that whoever wins will have Bray Wyatt waiting for them, as he's put them both on notice. As for who would go against him, either would be an unexpected fit for Wyatt, but who wouldn't want to see Lesnar vs Wyatt? Just out of curiosity, that's the one I'm rooting for.

Who Gets Bianca Belair at WrestleMania? (Photo: WWE) Liam: Asuka. Why revamp her persona right now if she's going to sit on the sidelines come the Showcase of the Immortals? Belair is great but she's teetering dangerously close to "Cena wins lol" territory. Considering she's been put over at the past two Manias, it's time for her to take the fall for an extremely popular and revitalized star. Tim: It's looking like it's going to be Bianca Belair defending the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka. Rhea Ripley has already chosen Charlotte Flair as her opponent at WrestleMania, even though fans were clamoring for a Belair/Ripley matchup. Asuka is back with a new gimmick and look, and she's racking up wins in what should be a potential challenge to the EST of WWE. Evan: Asuka seems like the logical opponent considering her latest makeover at Royal Rumble. As Liam mentions, Belair has been pushed hard for the past main events and this could be the time for her to be dethroned and work toward hitting her previous heights. Christian: It's Asuka, no doubt. Triple H knows what he has in Asuka, who is always main event ready with little build. Giving Bianca a new obstacle to overcome would be nice and add some layers to what is a little bit of a stale character. Nick: I vote Asuka too! Belair's WrestleMania matches so far have been absolute bangers, so a one-on-one with this newer take on Asuka would most certainly fit that bill. It's been Belair's main attraction as champ is that she absolutely delivers in ring, so let's get the best option. Matt: No one other than Asuka has been booked in a way that makes them feel like a true contender to Belair. Raquel and Liv would be great picks to take her down, but neither one has real momentum coming into this match, so any move into that picture would need at least another month or two. Asuka feels like the only surefire choice.

If John Cena Can't Make WrestleMania, Who Should Austin Theory Face? (Photo: WWE) Liam: Vince McMahon. Tim: This is a tough one. All signs have pointed to John Cena making a return to the ring to face/put over Austin Theory. But if Cena isn't able to make it to WrestleMania, WWE can always put on a multi-man ladder/TLC match for several contenders to try and take the United States Championship away from Theory. Evan: If it were up to me, I'd probably pit him against Gunther, as the superstar got some serious heat thanks to his latest stint at this year's Royal Rumble against Cody Rhodes. Christian: Johnny Gargano's been booked pretty terribly over the past few months (a shocking miss for the Triple H era), but a win against Austin Theory would re-legitimize him fast. Otherwise, setting up a young rival for Austin Theory (like Montez Ford, perhaps?) would be the best move here in Cena can't make it. Nick: All for Tim's idea of just making it a multi-man ladder match. We kind of need a ladder match for the big weekend anyway, and this would be perfect considering there is no real immediate contender. Matt: My money is on Johnny Gargano coming close to winning at Chamber and then getting robbed somehow, which would be a perfect way to move Gargano into that picture for a one-on-one matchup at WrestleMania. You can do so much with that story, but if Cena is on deck for the big show, Gargano could just win the match tonight and let a pissed-off Theory go toe to toe with Cena.

What Will Zayn Be Doing at WrestleMania 39 (Photo: WWE) Liam: Just as has been the plan for months, he and Owens will reunite to face (and beat) the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in the WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 main event. Shoehorning him into the world title match and making it a triple threat is completely unnecessary. He's getting that moment at WWE Elimination Chamber, and he can still look great in defeat. Too many think that anyone other than Reigns for Zayn at Mania is a downgrade, which is extremely disrespectful to the Usos. Zayn and Owens vs. Jimmy and Jey Uso is not only already a super layered story, but it would be contested for one of the company's top prizes! Beyond that, it's worthy of a Night 1 main event, and I can't think of a better way to end WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday than with Zayn and Owens standing tall, together, on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Tag. Team. Wrestling! Tim: Sami Zayn and his best friend Kevin Owens will be teaming up against the Usos for the Unified Tag Team Championship. Sure, there's been chatter about inserting Sami Zayn into the main event of WrestleMania with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, making it a Triple Threat match. But then where would that leave Kevin Owens at Mania? His story has been progressing right alongside Sami Zayn, and with the Usos having nothing to do right now at Mania, it only makes sense for the four men to collide with the titles on the line. Evan: I can definitely see him going up against one of the Usos in either a solo match or a tag-team brawl. I think 'Mania might act as a great opportunity to focus on taking down the Bloodline by taking all the belts from the "tribe". Of course, the question arises, should Zayn be looking to fight against them in a tag-team match, who would be his partner? As Liam and Tim state, seeing him fight alongside Kevin Owens might make for an amazing conflict. Christian: The obvious endpoint is Sami and KO vs. The Usos, probably with some sort of "The Bloodline dissolves if the Usos lose" stipulation. However (and I said so above too!), I think that Sami is too hot not to factor into Roman's ultimate downfall on Night 2. Roman's got two belts, he should have two challengers. Nick: I don't know! I kind of don't want him to actually have a match. He can just keep lurking around to interfere and make sure Roman takes the loss at WrestleMania somehow. Matt: The storyline that makes the most sense and pays things off across the board is to have him reuniting with Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. There could also be some fun stuff here if you want to change up things with Jey and what side he's on, but having Sami be the one to put the first true dent in the Bloodline's armor would be a great payoff for the character and the story.

Is There Any Chance Sami Zayn Can Beat Roman Reigns? (Photo: WWE) Liam: No, and he shouldn't. He's a great act and extremely hot, but Reigns should not lose before Mania. Expect plenty of near falls and even a visual three-count (with the referee down) but ultimately a heartbreaking betrayal from Jey Uso to seal Zayn's fate. Right when all hope looks lost, Owens's music hits, and he clears the ring, leading to a final visual of the longtime friends embracing once again. Legitimate chills typing this. Tim: I guess? Unfortunately, no one would actually believe Roman Reigns and his streak as champion will end before WrestleMania. Sami Zayn and the Bloodline has dominated WWE TV for the last year, and it appears we're reaching its climax with Sami's defection from the group. Fans have begun rooting for him to get a shot at the combined WWE and Universal Championship, and those cries will be heard at Elimination Chamber. Fans will be firmly behind Sami Zayn, but even their support won't be enough to dethrone the Tribal Chief. Evan: Not a chance but it'll be a great match regardless. Roman Reigns is a wrecking ball at present and I fully expect him to retain the titles until at least WrestleMania where Cody Rhodes might have the best opportunity to finally bring down the Tribal Chief. Zayn's Bloodline story has been a much-needed breath of fresh air and the Elimination Chamber might act as the perfect culmination. Christian: Probably not, although it feels like WWE is passing on one of the biggest pops in history by staying the course of a Roman/Cody match at Wrestlemania. I think I'm in the minority when I say that Roman's story with Sami shouldn't end at Elimination Chamber. A match with the Usos and Kevin Owens is a nice consolation prize, but Sami has worked his way into a Wrestlemania main event with Roman because of his fantastic revitalization of the Bloodline story over the past nine months. Nick Valdez: No, I don't think so. Sami's story doesn't really seem like it's been about Roman, and more so involved with whatever's happening with Jey. So it's like beating Roman wouldn't be the ultimate endgame of it anyway. Also, at this point, Roman's walking into WrestleMania 39 with both titles. No way they ruin the streak now, even for shock factor. Matt Aguilar: They've done a wonderful job of building it up and giving the feeling that he does, but it just doesn't make sense once you suspend kayfabe. Reigns is destined to be Champion at WrestleMania, and you can still do so much with storytelling in this match and after to keep Sami hot and moving towards his final destination as well as a big win at WrestleMania, just not against Reigns directly.