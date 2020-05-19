WWE Fans Are Rolling Their Eyes at Edge vs. Randy Orton Being Promoted as "The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time"

When Randy Orton closed out Monday Night Raw last week by challenging Edge to a rematch at Backlash, Charly Caruso stated on camera that the match "could potentially be the greatest wrestling match of all time." Fans scoffed at the line at the time, saying that WWE was trying to over-hype the match between the two former world champions. But WWE seemed to double down on it this week, having Caruso open the show by repeating the line and having WWE's commentary team say it repeatedly after Edge officially accepted the challenge.

WWE fans took to Twitter to mock the line. Most of the comments weren't directed at either Edge or Orton — their resumes are untouchable — but rather that WWE was trying to oversell a match.

Do you agree? Let us know down in the comments and check out some of the reactions in the list below!