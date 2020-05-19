WWE Fans Are Rolling Their Eyes at Edge vs. Randy Orton Being Promoted as "The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time"
When Randy Orton closed out Monday Night Raw last week by challenging Edge to a rematch at Backlash, Charly Caruso stated on camera that the match "could potentially be the greatest wrestling match of all time." Fans scoffed at the line at the time, saying that WWE was trying to over-hype the match between the two former world champions. But WWE seemed to double down on it this week, having Caruso open the show by repeating the line and having WWE's commentary team say it repeatedly after Edge officially accepted the challenge.
WWE fans took to Twitter to mock the line. Most of the comments weren't directed at either Edge or Orton — their resumes are untouchable — but rather that WWE was trying to oversell a match.
Do you agree? Let us know down in the comments and check out some of the reactions in the list below!
Do You Get It?
Okay. “Greatest wrestling match ever.” We get it. #Raw pic.twitter.com/NGUrGYukTt— The Captain 🔑 (@DazzyMWP) May 19, 2020
Kurt Has Questions
"the greatest wrestling match of all time" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sKRRC5zCra— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) May 19, 2020
You Have Summoned Mocking SpongeBob
"greAteST wreStLING maTch eVER." pic.twitter.com/mkEK9zwihJ— Mike Churneftsky (@churnsawesome94) May 19, 2020
Good Question
I love both of them and this will be great but...why’re we building this as the greatest wrestling match ever...? In 2020...? https://t.co/Qs3ofPdaNT— Gaston LaRue (@GastonLarue) May 19, 2020
Trolling?
Ok...They're trolling us now, right? With this whole 'greatest wrestling match ever' thing...I'm excited for the match. Edge and Randy sold it to me but if the #WWE keeps saying that phrase I can't take it seriously. #WWERaw— SuperDuperPositiveWrestling (@uhm_inmyopinion) May 19, 2020
Don't Say It...
EDGE V ORTON AT BACKLASH COULD BE THE BEST WRESTLING MATCH EVE-#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eWsBoRHykb— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) May 19, 2020
Skeptical Kenny
Edge vs Randy Orton? The greatest wrestling match ever?#raw pic.twitter.com/ai1Xy8sjyd— Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) May 19, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.