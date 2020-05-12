Randy Orton Challenges Edge to a Rematch at WWE Backlash

✖

Randy Orton and Edge closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by addressing their violent Last Man Standing Match from six weeks prior at WrestleMania 36. Edge, wanting to dispel what the advertisements were saying about his return being about him "hunting 'The Viper,'" said he hat gotten everything out of his system from his match with Orton and no longer had any beef with him. Orton tried to say the same, stating "the better man won" at WrestleMania. But as he tried to walk up the entrance ramp he admitted he couldn't pull off the charade any longer.

He pointed out how Edge had eliminated him from the Royal Rumble and beaten him at Mania, but neither of those matches were standard, one-on-one wrestling matches (the word wrestling got thrown around a lot in the promo). He pointed out that technically Edge still hadn't wrestled a standard match since 2011, and believed that he was still the better wrestler. He then threw down the challenge for a match at Backlash, WWE's next pay-per-view on June 14.

Charly Caruso stepped back into frame to ask Edge if he accepted, but the 11-time world champion didn't speak.

Check out the full results from Money in the Bank below:

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day def. Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons and The Miz & John Morrison

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Tamina

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka def. Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Otis def. AJ Styles, King Corbin, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.