WWE Fans Are Hyped For Naomi's Return at Royal Rumble; Loving Her Glasses

Fans knew that Bayley would be kicking off the Women's Royal Rumble match at the number 1 spot, but they did not know who would be in the number 2 spot. The big surprise entrant turned out to be the Queen of Glow herself Naomi, who had been away from WWE television for a while and came back with a vengeance. Not only did she look ready to compete, but she came back sporting new gear and slick new glasses, and from the social media reactions fans seemed to love both.

You can watch her entrance here. "2️⃣ @NaomiWWE!!! Glowing star #RoyalRumble"

@myotahime said "@NaomiWWE I AM SO HAPPY SHE IS BACK OMGGGGGGGG"

@Drew7200 said "I’m crying because @NaomiWWE hit a PG #bussitchallange Black heartFireLoudly crying face welcome back!!"

@shotzbankss said "@NaomiWWE I MISSED YOU SO MUCH MAMA YOU DONT EVEN KNOW "

People seemed to not only like that Naomi was back in action but also her new look, and hopefully this is the start of something big for the star moving forward.

Here's the full card for the Royal Rumble:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Men's Royal Rumble: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Beliar, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, TBA

